'90 Day Fiancé': Natalie Calls Mike 'Low Class' and Insults His IQ

Natalie's move to rural Sequim, Washington, from Ukraine to be with her fiancé, Mike, is definitely not going as planned. On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé, the two continued to argue, with Natalie dishing out some shocking low blows.

Natalie and Mike's relationship has been awkward ever since she gave him back his engagement ring during his trip to visit her in Ukraine, after the two had been arguing a lot. Though the two got back together and pushed through with the K-1 visa process to bring her to America, Natalie has been anxious that Mike has not given her back the ring. Aside from the ring drama, Mike and Natalie clearly have different lifestyles, which has posed a problem now that they're living together. For example, Natalie is a vegetarian and doesn't drink, and has been pushing Mike to get healthier.

On Sunday's episode, Mike reached his limit when it came to Natalie pushing him to eat a healthier diet. Although he agreed to not eat meat for a week, he got upset when she also didn't want him to eat pasta at night and insisted on steaming the rice instead of making a stir fry. He got even more frustrated when Natalie asked him not to drink a beer.

Natalie told cameras, "I would like when I say, 'Michael, can you please don't do this,' he would listen, but, Mike is very stubborn man."

Meanwhile, Mike noted, "She just says some things that are, like, hurtful. Like, how she wants to work on losing weight and stuff. It just seems like it's a battle, you know?"

The two continued to snap at one another, and Mike refused to tell Natalie where her engagement ring was when she told him she was looking for it. Natalie then said that Mike didn't respect her and that he was continuing to punish her for giving back the ring. Later, she asked him out of the blue what his IQ was, noting that hers was "high." When he said he never took one, she continued to point out their differences, asking him if he's ever been to a museum without her taking him.

"You acted very different then, from now," she said, recalling their happier times. "Low class?"

Mike shot back, "What do you know about low class?" to which Natalie replied, "I live in it now."

Natalie also called Mike a "low-class drunk man," and snapped at him not to touch her.

For his part, Mike said he didn't understand where she was coming from.

"You talk about this class, what class do you fit in?" he asked her. "What are you doing? ... Why do you put yourself on a pedestal? What makes you better than anyone else?"

Natalie broke down in tears, telling cameras she felt like she was going to go back to Ukraine soon.

"We don't respect each other," she noted. "When we were far away from each other, it was one way, and now that I arrive, and I realize he's like this. And I don't like how he treat me, it's not OK. It's not a happy life, it's a disaster."

For more on Mike and Natalie's big issues this season -- including a dramatic preview of him appearing to send her home as she hysterically cries and calls him a "monster" -- watch the video below.