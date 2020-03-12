'90 Day Fiancé': Mike Has Mixed Emotions Over Natalie Getting Her Visa to Come to the US (Exclusive)

Mike and Natalie are definitely not in the best place in their relationship in this exclusive clip from the season 8 premiere of 90 Day Fiancé, airing Sunday on TLC.

In the clip, Natalie tells Mike that she got her visa to come to the United States from Ukraine, but he doesn't seem overly excited. Mike explains to cameras that aside from sorting out their major differences, the two have been having issues since she accused him of cheating on her with his female best friend who was getting married.

"I would not cheat on Natalie," Mike says. "But the last couple of months, I have processed a lot of it, yeah. I've done a lot of thinking and we've done a lot of talking. There's been a lot of hard talking and there's been good talks in there too as well. Me and Natalie are trying to work on things, visa's about ready, so, I guess that gives us time right now to get it figured out."

"But what she did really made me take a big step back and made me really, really kind of cautious," he adds.

However, Mike gets surprised when Natalie calls and says she got her visa already.

"I feel happy, excited, at the same time, I don't know," he admits to Natalie over a FaceTime call. "I wasn't prepared to hear this right now."

Mike tells cameras, "I had a ton of emotions at that moment, good and bad. We've both been looking forward to the visa this entire time but we have problems, we have issues, we kind of put the visa on the back burner."

Season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé premieres Sunday, Dec. 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a preview of the season, it's clear Mike and Natalie still have serious issues, and at one point, Natalie cries hysterically when she says Mike is sending her back to Ukraine.

"I'm honestly scared," she cries. "I have to leave the country because I'm illegal here. Michael is monster."

