'90 Day Fiancé': Lisa Catches Usman Telling Another Woman He Loves Her (Exclusive)

There's an uncomfortable confrontation on this Sunday's brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days, when Lisa catches her fiancé, Usman, writing to another woman that he loves her.

This season has followed 52-year-old Lisa's trip to Nigeria to finally meet 30-year-old Usman in person after communicating online for two years. Usman is an entertainer and musician in Nigeria better known by his stage name, "SojaBoy," and a big issue between them has been Lisa's concerns over Usman's female fans. Lisa has gotten into intense arguments with Usman about how he communicates with his other women before, and in turn, he's called her controlling and overly jealous.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode, Lisa is clearly unhappy when she sees a conversation between Usman and another woman, which Usman attempts to explain.

"Yes, that is true -- you see that I wrote to her 'I love you,'" Usman acknowledges. "But that does not mean that 'I love you.' Because if all that 'I love you' is coming to me, they are my girlfriends. Then I think I have 100."

Meanwhile, Lisa, who has been cheated on before in past relationships, says Usman "stuck a knife in [her] heart" when she found the conversation on his phone.

"I'm hurt and I'm pissed off, and I have every right to be," she tells him. "That would be like you opening up my phone and you see that I'm telling some dude that I love him. Not cool."

A stone-faced Usman tells Lisa to "be patient" when it comes to how things are done in Nigeria and to understand his career. Ultimately, Lisa says she trusts her much younger fiancé.

"Despite all the bulls**t drama between Usman and I, I do love Usman more than life and I believe him when he says this woman is nothing to him," she tells cameras. "But I don't think Usman has ever had a woman put him in his place and I am that woman who has jumped up and said, 'Hey, you're not going to mistreat me.'"

90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

In a previous episode, Lisa took offense when Usman's industry colleague asked her if she was purposely trying to ruin his music career with her jealousy. Specifically, they talked about the song Usman says he wrote for Lisa -- the lyrics using his nickname for her, "baby girl" -- which he ended up shooting a music video for with a model. However, Lisa then demanded he edit the model out.

But a lot of viewers have been questioning Usman's intentions when it comes to his relationship with Lisa, thanks to his admission that he aspires to be "the king of hip-hop and R&B in America." He also previously admitted he wasn't attracted to her when she first arrived in Nigeria, and bluntly rated her bedroom skills after they got intimate in her hotel room.

Judging by a supertease of this season, the jealousy issues between Lisa and her much younger fiance get much worse.

"Get rid of these f**king two-bit wh**es, get it straight," she's seen heatedly telling him at one point, to which he replies, "But I'm not your husband yet."

