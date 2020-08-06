'90 Day Fiancé': Kenneth and Armando on Being First Male Gay Couple and Their 26-Year Age Gap (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way season 2 stars Kenneth and Armando are ready to make history as the first male gay couple on the massively popular TLC franchise.

ET's Melicia Johnson spoke to the couple ahead of the season premiere on June 8, and they talked about sharing their journey together on national TV. Kenneth, 57, fell in love with 31-year-old Armando after they connected through a gay father support group. Kenneth, who's from St. Petersburg, Florida, decided to move to Mexico to be with Armando, but they face plenty of issues -- one being that Armando hasn't come out to his family.

While Kenneth tells ET the two are "excited" about being the first male gay couple on the show, Armando is a bit more hesitant. Armando actually initially told his parents that he was participating in a documentary so that they would participate in filming, and says he doesn't think they would have been part of it if he had told them the truth.

"I'm a little nervous, personally, not knowing what to expect," Armando says. "I'm recently coming out so, you know, putting it out to the world is a big step for me."

The two did watch 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days couple Stephanie and Erika's storyline this season and commented on the show's portrayal of its first lesbian couple. Stephanie and Erika broke up, after Stephanie didn't want to reveal to her mother that she's bisexual.

"I'm sure it was portrayed accurately," Kenneth says of Stephanie and Erika's journey. "What a lot of the times people don't realize is same sex couples have the same problems as everybody else. They have the ups and downs -- some make it, some don't."

Armando adds, "Some people look down on them for what they went through or how their story turned out but ... it's something anybody goes through in any relationship -- straight or homosexual."

Ultimately, Kenneth and Armando say that when it comes to their own story, they want to help viewers who might also be struggling.

"It's amazing to show people that two men can love each other and have a great life together," Kenneth adds.

As for their own unconventional love story, the two share how they fell in love despite their age gap of 26 years. Kenneth and Armando noted that when they began chatting, they both weren't looking for a relationship, so they got to know each other as friends before ever thinking of one another romantically.

"Yeah, it's a whole adult human," Kenneth jokes about their significant age gap.

Kenneth reveals to ET that Armando was actually the one to make the first move.

"I was surprised because of the age difference," he admits. "I said, 'What about our age difference?' and he said, 'I don't care.' And once he didn't care [shrugs] ... it's been the best relationship I've ever had."

Armando says their transition from friends to partners was a completely natural one.

"By the time I found out his age, you know, we had already been talking a lot," he points out. "We had already laughed a lot, so I had gotten to know him as a person ... I really liked his personality. As you can attest, he looks younger, so again, it wasn't like I was seeing, like, an old guy or anything like that. By the time I found out his age, it didn't matter, you know, we get along great. And I'm an old soul, so we kind of balance each other."

Armando fought back tears and stressed that despite any negative opinions or people not accepting them, he was going to end up with Kenneth.

"He's been the one person that's always supported me," he says. "So, no matter what happened, he was my happiness, and no matter how things go with my parents or anybody in the world, nothing is going to take that away from me."

As for what viewers can expect from their journey this season, Kenneth says despite their obvious love for one another, it's far from smooth.

"You're gonna see some ups and downs with us, you're gonna see some differences because of our age and some differences because of our culture, and some differences in our parenting styles," he shares. "It's not all roses. We're very emotional people and it does come out."

"Give our story a chance," he adds. "Especially to the people that might not believe in same sex relationships. Give ours a chance, to watch our story, watch it unfold and they might just see a love story, and they might change their mind and their heart."

Season 2 of 90 Day Fiancé: The Other Way premieres June 8 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Meanwhile, Stephanie also talked to ET back in March about the skepticism she's faced when it comes to coming out as bisexual on the show. Watch the video below for more: