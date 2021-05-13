'90 Day Fiancé': Kalani Reveals She and Asuelu No Longer Sleep in the Same Room Together (Exclusive)

Things are not looking great when it comes to Kalani and Asuelu's marriage. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kalani tells her sister, Kolini, that she and Asuelu no longer even sleep in the same room together.

Kalani and Asuelu's marriage has been rocky since last season and during a conversation with her sister, Kalani says there is absolutely no romance between her and her husband.

"There's nothing," she says. "It feels like I live with a friend -- my roommate with benefits."

Kolini cracks, "Are they even benefits?," to which Kalani replies, "Not really."

Clearly, Kalani is unhappy with her and Asuelu's current situation.

"This is the first time telling someone that Asuelu sleeps in his game room every night," she tells cameras. "I haven't told anyone that we haven't been sleeping in the same bed, I guess I didn't really realize it until I started talking about it to my sister. And I thnk in marriage, you just get used to things, and you don't really question it, and I think that's one of those things. We got used to it, that's just how it went. But, it sucks."

Kalani also tells her sister that the two never go on any dates or get alone time. She and Asuelu are parents to their two young sons, Oliver and Kennedy.

"And I'm constantly thinking of him and thinking of what he would like and what he would want, and that's never reciprocated at all," she notes.

But Kalani says she does feels the need to nurture and teach him about what it means to be in a healthy, loving relationship since Asuelu didn't grow up with that example -- though it's definitely taken a toll on their relationship.

"You can't have a romantic relationship with someone that you're mommying," she points out.

ET spoke with Kalani and Asuelu in February after their disastrous tell-all appearance in October, and they talked about where their marriage currently stands. Watch the video below for more.