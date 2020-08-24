'90 Day Fiancé': Kalani Considers Leaving Asuelu After His Sister Tries to Physically Fight Her

Kalani and Asuelu's marriage continued to suffer due to her sour relationship with his family on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, to the point where Kalani is now considering splitting from Asuelu.

During the episode, 31-year-old Kalani decided to meet with 24-year-old Asuelu's mother, Lesina, and one of his sisters, Tammy, alone, after Asuelu had a breakdown in front of Lesina over money during last week's episode. Lesina and Tammy were upset at Asuelu for not giving his parents and his family in Samoa money -- which they said was part of Samoan culture, and something that he used to do before marrying Kalani -- although Asuelu and Kalani have been trying to explain to him that they have no money to give. Asuelu works part-time at the mall and they have two young sons to take care of, and they live with Kalani's parents.

"I just always feels so bad for Asuelu to have a mom that literally only cares if you give her money, and he hasn't been able to make his family see any reason," Kalani said before the meeting. "Asuelu and I talked about the plan for this meeting and he's a little nervous to see how things go with them, but hopefully I can talk some sense into them and let them know where Asuelu and I are coming from."

Clearly, that didn't happen. Kalani was straightforward off the bat, telling them, "I'm here to tell you guys I just don't know why you all feel entitled to me and my family's money, and that however you feel, feel that way. But at the end of the day, it is going to be what I say."

Lesina and Tammy didn't back down, and told her that since her dad is Samoan, she should understand Asuelu's duties to his family.

Kalani responded, "There is some old culture that I understand, but I feel like this is being taken to the extreme. What money is he supposed to give you? Because if he's giving all of this money that he doesn't have, then he's going to be poor."

The conversation quickly became nastier after Lesina proclaimed that she doesn't "care" about Asuelu and Kalani's young sons -- her own grandsons -- and just wants money. Tammy also accused Kalani of being "lazy" and not working, and suggested she trapped Asuelu into being her husband by getting pregnant. She said Kalani "controls" Asuelu given that she's older than him.

You want him to abandon his wife and kids because he can't afford to give you money?! #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/KyqJxbYguV — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) August 24, 2020

Kalani told cameras, "I can't believe that they're accusing me of getting pregnant on purpose, as if Asuelu's just this amazing catch when I've never asked anything of him. So, it's just kind of weird for them to accuse me of things when they're the ones that keep asking me for money."

Eventually, Kalani said she didn't want to have anything to do with Lesina and Tammy, which is when Tammy lunged at her and told her that the next time she saw her, she was going to beat her up. Kalani walked away from the situation, as Lesina held back her daughter.

Oh man just when I thought I couldn’t love Kalani anymore - I don’t know about y’all but I’m dying for her to drop Asuelu’s sister and if she has time the mom who doesn’t care about her grandkids too. #90DayFiance #90DayFianceHappilyEverAfter pic.twitter.com/F2xE2NiEFh — John Yates (@JohnYates327) August 20, 2020

Later, when an emotional Kalani recounted the meeting to Asuelu, she got upset that he was focusing more on disagreeing with her statement that she would have "knocked out" Tammy if Tammy would have physically touched her. When she told Asuelu that she could even beat him up, Asuelu got offended.

Kalani had had enough at this point.

"Now you're pissing me off because you turned this whole thing into whether or not who would beat up who," she told him. "Like your family. You talk in circles of nonsense. Let me get out of here. You're a lunatic."

For his part, Asuelu called her "crazy," and also noted that she crossed the line when she called his family "a**holes."

When Kalani recounted the story to her sister, her sister said that Kalani was "too good" for Asuelu and that she didn't want her to be trapped into staying in the marriage because they have two kids. Kalani cried and said she was considering leaving Asuelu.

"I've tried to fix my marriage," she said. "I just need to think about what I want to do. Because I can't live like this. This is insane. I just feel like I'm done."

A tearful Kalani also told cameras, "I do feel like I love him still. I just feel like every day it's getting less and less. And I feel like if it keeps continuing on like this, I won't want to be a part of this marriage anymore."

