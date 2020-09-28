'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Reveals He Began Sexual Relationship With Vanessa After Breakup With Jess

Colt went head-to-head with his two Brazilian exes -- his ex-girlfriend, Jess, and his ex-wife, Larissa -- on part one of the tell-all special for season 5 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? that aired on Sunday. Clearly, the two women continue to harbor angry feelings toward Colt, not holding anything back as they traded insults with both him and his mother, Debbie.

The virtual tell-all started on an antagonistic note right off-the-bat, when Colt attempted to say hi to Jess, and she told him to "shut up" and that she only wanted to talk to Debbie. She then insulted Debbie, who was wearing red, noting that the devil wears red. Meanwhile, Larissa -- who was sitting with her boyfriend, Eric -- laughed at the entire exchange.

Of course, Colt took a dig at all of Larissa's recent plastic surgery, saying that he didn't even recognize her, while she shot back that she recognized him because he looked "fatter than ever." At this point, Debbie walked out of the room, telling cameras that she wasn't going to play this game with Larissa, in which she sat there and insulted them. Larissa then got into it with fellow 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 cast mate, Andrei, who said she looked like "Michael Jackson 3.0." Larissa didn't miss a beat, telling the stay-at-home dad, "At least I have a job." She also got defensive when another fellow cast mate, Syngin, brought up the fact that she has two kids in Brazil yet she was spending so much money on plastic surgery. When Andrei piled on by asking about her kids, she cursed him out, as Eric told him that her kids were none of his concern. Both Andrei and his wife, Elizabeth, seemed to have an issue with Larissa, and at one point, Elizabeth called her a "f**king stripper."

After all the insults, Colt did end up discussing the most controversial moments of his and Jess' rocky relationship this season. The two broke up after she caught him sending explicit photos to multiple women online, and after he also told her he was living with his friend, Vanessa -- whom she had been accusing him of having an inappropriate relationship with since they first started dating. Colt and Jess shared that they haven't talked since their split, and the topic of Vanessa once again came up. Colt admitted that after he and Jess split, he began sleeping with Vanessa.

"Jess, I lied to you about Vanessa, OK?" Colt acknowledged. "Before I met you, Jess, we slept together. And then after we broke up, I slept with her some more. Jess, I didn't cheat on you or hurt you."

But Colt also went on the offensive, refusing to take all the blame for their nasty breakup.

"Jess, looking back, thinking back of our relationship, you wanted to change me," he said. "You wanted to change the way I live, the way I look, and everything about me. You didn't love me, and that's fine. But don't act like you were the best girlfriend. What did you love about me, sweetheart? What did you love?"

When Jess continued to call him a liar and a manipulator, he said she was one too, and brought up them sleeping together on their first date.

"Jess, come on, sweetheart. You manipulate men, sweetheart," he said. "You throw around sex like it's going out of style, let me tell you. You had me in bed before I even knew your name, practically. We manipulate each other. It's fine. I lied to you. Honestly, you lied to me."

Colt also candidly discussed sending "di** pics" online to other women.

"I sent pictures of my di** out to women because that's what I do for affection," he said. "When I think my girlfriend is broken up with me, doesn't give me affection, says she's gonna go bang her ex, bang her friend, bang some guy in Chicago, bang some guy in Washington, D.C., bang some guy over there. Whatever, dude."

He also explained how the explicit exchanges usually occur.

"Oh, usually they -- so we reach out, they usually reach out to me," he shared. "And then they -- suddenly, I receive pictures of them. So, I only think it's polite to return the favor."

At this point, Larissa jumped in and claimed that Colt was also sending explicit pictures to other women while they were still married.

"He has dirty secrets, girl," she said.

Colt didn't deny it, and merely smirked. Meanwhile, Debbie accused Jess and Larissa of having a club together whose sole purpose was sabotaging Colt's relationships, which made the two women laugh.

"Leave us alone, bit**," Larissa told her. "You have no morals."

Part two of the tell-all special airs Sunday, Oct. 4 at 8 p.m. ET/PT, while part three airs on Monday, Oct. 5 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.