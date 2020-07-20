'90 Day Fiancé': Colt Calls Out Debbie for Being an 'A**hole' to Jess

Colt stood up to his mother, Debbie, on Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, after she didn't leave the best impression when meeting his new girlfriend, Jess, in Brazil.

Debbie invited herself to Colt's trip to meet Jess' family in Brazil, given her reservations about his new relationship. Debbie was wary that Colt was making the same mistake he did with his Brazilian ex-wife, Larissa, who Debbie said only wanted him for a green card. Upon their arrival in Brazil, Debbie was shocked that Colt and Jess were already talking about what they were going to name their kids, and she was also uncomfortable with their intense PDA. Later, Debbie got cranky because she wanted to rest after their 15-hour flight and cursed at Colt and Jess to leave her alone in their hotel room and slammed the door. Jess was appalled at Debbie's behavior and said she was "rude."

When Jess confronted Colt about his mom's behavior over dinner and called him a "baby man," Colt stood up for her and noted that Debbie was the only parent he had after his father died of a heart attack. Jess understood given that her mother died of cancer.

"I didn't ask to take care of my mother," he said. "I didn't want that burden, but she's my mother and she needs me, and maybe she's not the best person, but she's my person."

But Colt did confront Debbie about her behavior when it was just the two of them, and told her that it wasn't OK. When Debbie reiterated that she was just tired from the travel, he told her that it didn't mean she had to "act like an a**hole."

"I understand you're worried, and you came down here to make sure I don't make the same mistake I did with Larissa," he said. "But the same time, I feel like you're kind of sabotaging me. You're having a freakout, you went from zero to 100 in one second."

For her part, Debbie was upset that Colt was telling her how to behave. Eventually, she agreed to spend more time with Jess to try to get to know her better.

"I'm really worried that Jess' intentions are to marry Colt and have babies and become a citizen of the United States," Debbie told cameras. "I don't think Colt is really aware of the plan, if that is the case."

Debbie and Jess' conversation was predictably awkward, though Debbie did apologize for her crankiness. She told Jess that they had to get along since they didn't want to put Colt in the middle, and she brought up her concerns about thinking Jess just wanted to be with Colt for a green card.

"But you have to understand, you've only been with Colt twice and you're already talking about kids' names," she pointed out. "So, Colt never, ever talked about having children, and now all of a sudden he's met you, and now he's coming up with names. See, that's what I'm concerned of."

Debbie later told cameras, "I don't know if Jess understands the bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's gonna be in for a rude awakening."

Meanwhile, Jess said that while she wanted Debbie to like her, if she didn't, she didn't care since her relationship was with Colt and not his mom. She also insisted that she didn't need Colt for a green card since she was fine with moving back to Brazil after her student visa expired.

Jess says if she and Colt were to get married, the closest she would let Debbie live to them is next door. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/GkWXKl8nta — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 20, 2020

Debbie didn't buy it.

"Jess says she doesn't care about living in America, but I think she really wants to be in America 'cause she's there now, and why else would she be there?" she told cameras. "I don't want Colt to not be able to be in my life. He and I have a very close relationship and... his last relationship, he was made to choose."

Do you think Jess has an ulterior motive? #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/b6Ko4FcxCF — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) July 20, 2020

Meanwhile, when it comes to Colt's ex-wife, Larissa, she's facing more serious issues after deciding to get back together with her ex-boyfriend, Eric, on Sunday's episode. Both Larissa's lawyer and her friend, Carmen -- whom she's been living with -- warned her about dating him again given their rocky past and her previous issues with the law. Larissa had filed a police report against Eric before, and her lawyer told her that if she has another issue, she could very well be deported this time. As for Carmen, she was also not a fan of Eric and told Larissa to move out of her home by the weekend if she was going to continue to date him. A distraught Larissa defended her relationship with Eric and said she was lonely and that Eric fully accepted her past and didn't judge her for it. She also said she didn't come to America to be homeless.

Meanwhile, ET spoke with both Colt and Debbie in April, and they reflected on the toll his volatile relationship with Larissa took on him.

"You were an emotional mess and now you're back to your normal, loving, sweet person," Debbie told him, before noting that they now had no hard feelings toward Larissa.

