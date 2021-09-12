'90 Day Fiancé': Charlie's Wife Megan Reveals She Sells Pics of Her Body Parts for Money

Charlie revealed on the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? tell-all special that aired in August that his family had stopped talking to him following his fist fight with Andrei at a family barbeque, and his family in turn had accused him of having issues with alcohol. Megan said that despite being longtime best friends with Jenn, the family cut her off as well.

"I still to this day don't know why everyone in the family stopped talking to me," she said. "Charlie went [to the tell-all]. He said what he had to say. ... We've been together 20 years, he's always been the same Charlie, and that's what I love about him. And, you know, they all know what Charlie's been like. He doesn't hold back and I guess they all got to the point where they just decided, let's just cancel Charlie out of the family, which means myself and my four kids as well."

But Jenn said that Charlie had made her two daughters cry at a barbeque, which is when she decided to distance herself from the couple, and that she informed Megan of this. As for Elizabeth, she said that the turning point for her relationship with Charlie was when he drunkenly called out Andrei and made an embarrassing scene at their wedding in Moldova.

While it's clear the family drama isn't going to be resolved anytime soon, one revelation that later came up was that Megan sells pictures of her body parts for money. Megan said that while Charlie was filming the tell-all in New York, she was selling pictures of her feet.

"I get requests for different pictures and I sell them and make money," she said, before claiming Elizabeth, Jenn and Becky got her into it. "They can call me trash all they want but they started before me."

But the three women denied ever selling pictures of their feet and when Becky threatened to sue Megan for telling a lie, Megan snidely replied, "I know, you sell other pictures."

Megan noted, "It's more than just feet, but, anyway. If people like my feet and people have foot fetishes, why not make money? I would've never thought I could make money from selling foot pictures but foot modeling is a thing and if I could make money, why not?"

Megan, who said she takes requests like showing the soles of her feet or dirtying up her feet, said she's made over a thousand dollars a day selling pictures. However, Andrei claimed Megan sells much more explicit pictures.

"Explain to the audience that you're a porno star," he said. "That's it, you're broke and you're a porno star."

Megan brushed off Andrei's claims, but did say that she's sold pictures of her breasts.

"I mean, I'll do sexy videos and lingerie and stuff like that," she shared.

Megan said she didn't consider what she did a form of pornography.

"I don't find feet sexual, I don't find your stomach sexual, my boobs are freaking fake, so," she explained.

