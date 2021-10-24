'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Reveals He Broke Up With Liz 8 Times Via Text

During the tell-all, 28-year-old Liz said that despite 55-year-old Ed breaking up with her and partying in Las Vegas with other women just two days later and "ranting about his sugar babies," she still loved him and wanted him back. Ed was hesitant and wanted to go to couples therapy with Liz. During his appearance on Sunday, Ed told 90 Day Bares All host Shaun Robinson that the two spent the night together after the tell-all.

"So, when I saw Liz at the tell-all, I hadn't seen or talked to her in a month," he shared. "All these emotions and feelings just came rushing back. ... We ended up spending the night together. The night was amazing. We just held each other. That's all I want to say, it was amazing. I woke up the next morning, and I just had a panic attack and was so afraid because I wasn't ready to pursue us as a relationship. I thought I was ready but I wasn't."

Shaun called him out for being intimate with her then saying he's not ready, but Ed said his behavior got worse.

"This is the part where I'm a s**t-head," he said, as Shaun bluntly told him that that part "came awhile ago."

"No, this is like a real s**t-head. The plan was for us to be together in San Diego and I ended up telling her it wasn't going to work. It was a very lovely text, but a horrible text," he confessed.

"I destroyed her," Ed continued as Shaun couldn't believe he broke up with her in a text message. "She loved me. I broke up with her eight times via text. The last time was the last time, and that was it. And I've spend the last six months, Shaun, in therapy realizing what an a**hole I was."

Never-before-seen footage of Liz reacting to Ed's breakup text was then aired. Liz wiped away tears and said she deserved better than that. Ed said he only broke up with her through text and not in person because he was "weak" and wouldn't have been able to do it if he spoke to her or saw her in person.

"I never want to treat another woman like that, ever," Ed said. "I can never, ever take that behavior back. The only thing I can do is own what I did and never do it again."

On a lighter note, Ed debuted his new look, which includes a haircut and embracing his gray locks. Ed said he no longer uses mayonnaise on his hair.

"I wanted a transformation," he said. "I dropped 25 pounds, I feel great. I feel 10 years younger, and I'm embracing my salt and pepper. I like it. ... No more condiments from the refrigerator for Big Ed's hair."

He also explained the tattoo on his leg of his own face, which viewers noticed on 90 Day: The Single Life. Ed said that people would send him pictures of tattoos they got of his face on their bodies.

"And these are guys," he noted. "On their body, on their chest, on their arm -- of my face. So, I'm like, well, if they think I'm that special maybe I should consider putting my face on me, so I did."

As for him starring on season 2 of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed said he's dating again and is "back out there." He had quite the tease for what viewers can expect.

"Oh, let's see, I was shot at," he said. "That's all I can say. I was shot at in another country. It's gonna be surreal, it's going to be action-packed, heartbreak, laughter."

Meanwhile, it appears Ed and Liz are actually back on. Last month, TMZ reported the two are engaged and weren't shy about telling fellow clubgoers at a nightclub in Santa Barbara, California. An eyewitness also spotted the two in Santa Barbara at the train station, and told ET that they were friendly to fans and very affectionate with one another, even sharing a kiss. Watch the video below for more.