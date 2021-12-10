'90 Day Fiancé': Big Ed Gets Shot at During a Date in Mexico

90 Day Fiancé star Big Ed found himself in a dangerous situation while traveling to Mexico to go on a first date. On Friday's episode of 90 Day: The Single Life, Ed went on a promising date with a woman named Kaory, which was shockingly interrupted when shots rang out and they were forced to run for cover.

Ed, 56, met Kaory, 38, through a friend and he was excited about their connection, though they had only texted back and forth and had never met in person. He said she was different from his ex-girlfriend, Rose -- whom he traveled to the Philippines for, though she ended up dumping him -- since Kaory was older than Rose and seemed "real."

"I know this feels super rushed, but I'm ready to get on a plane and go to Mexico and meet her," he said. "There's always a danger and a thrill in moving fast, but I kind of like it."

Ed brought along his mother, Norma, to the trip since his mom is Mexican and speaks Spanish, and also for emotional support. But he made sure to book separate rooms so if something were to happen with Kaory, he would have privacy. He did acknowledge he was apprehensive about certain things, such as Kaory -- who's a single parent like he is -- being close with her son's father.

"My mind is racing about a hundred miles an hour," he told cameras. "What if Kaory doesn't like me? What if her son doesn't like me? What if her ex-husband wants to beat me up? I mean, there's a thousand things racing through my mind, but I'm going to stay calm by just breathing."

"So when I went to the Philippines to meet Rose, we had some chemistry at first, but then it was like a roller coaster and it ended up not working out and I ended up coming back alone," he added. "So I'm kind of freaked out because I don't want to make the same mistakes I did with Rose, and I don't want to get my heart broken."

Ed wore his lucky underwear and socks to the date, and noted that he was just going to be himself and hope for the best. However, he was disappointed in the less than ideal weather.

"I'm smelling good, I'm looking good, I'm feeling good, and ... it's raining," he noted. "I'm like, what the f**k? My first date, traveled all this way to get here, I'm looking around going, what the hell am I doing? Like, was this worth it? Is this a sign?"

But he and Kaory gave one another a warm embrace upon meeting up at a restaurant, and Kaory told cameras she was nervous to meet Ed but didn't have any expectations. She said her first impression of him was that his red shirt matched his red skin.

"Red like flame," she said with a laugh.

The two had a sense of humor about their language barrier, and he gave the spiritual Kaory a thoughtful gift -- stones he blew sage on that he bought from a mystic shop in San Diego, California.

"So, with Rose and [my ex-girlfriend] Liz, I definitely tried to impress them with money, but Kaory would have saw right through me if I'm getting her a Gucci handbag," he told cameras. "She would most likely feel offended or feel bought. I think with the mystic rocks, it adds more meaning and that's what I'm really trying to do, to show her that I listen to her and respect her way of thinking."

However, their date was shockingly interrupted. Two women were seen in the background telling cameras to cut before loud shots rang out.

"Oh my god," Kaory said as she and Ed, as well as 90 Day: The Single Life cameramen and producers, ran for cover. "Oh Jesus Christ, it can't be."

As sirens could be heard in the background, she said a prayer.

During Ed's appearance on 90 Day Bares All in October, he previewed the stunning turn of events from this season of 90 Day: The Single Life.

"Oh, let's see, I was shot at," he revealed to host Shaun Robinson. "That's all I can say. I was shot at in another country. It's gonna be surreal, it's going to be action-packed, heartbreak, laughter."