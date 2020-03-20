'90 Day Fiance': Avery Reacts to Ash's Florist Saying He Goes Through 'Lots of Girls' (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Avery Warner says her journey with her online love, Ash, is definitely an "intense" one this season.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke with 32-year-old Avery via video chat on Thursday as she stays safe with her two young children in Seattle, Washington, amid the coronavirus pandemic. Avery and 38-year-old Ash, who's based in Australia, have definitely gotten a lot of attention on season 4 of the hit TLC show thanks to both of their good looks. However, a big issue between the two is Ash's job as a relationship coach, and Avery questioning if she's just one of the many women he charms.

A particularly memorable scene during Sunday's episode is when Ash goes to his florist to buy flowers for Avery ahead of her finally traveling to Australia to meet him face to face, and his florist says that Ash is one of his best customers and buys flowers for "lots of girls." Ash's florist also notes that he's a "natural" when it comes to women.

"I don't know how many girls he goes through," the florist tells TLC cameras. "I don't know, man. He gets lots of girls. He knows what to say and what to do and you know, he's just so natural."

Avery admits that the scene did get to her when she saw it on air, and that the perception she initially had of Ash was that he didn't really date much.

"When I heard that I was like, OK, is he really going through all these women and buying flowers for them?" she says. "But then I started really thinking about it, and it's part of their culture to buy flowers and do nice things for any type of occasion or situation ... his go-to for any type of special occasion or to lighten someone's day is to get flowers for them, so in my mind, I was thinking maybe there's just some not understanding with the flowers."

Still, Avery can't exactly explain away the fact that the florist specifically mentioned him going through a lot of women.

"I try not to focus on that too much," she says with a laugh, "but I'm like, you know, what if that's what it takes to ... if you are dating a bunch of people and you find the one person you want to settle down with through all of that, that's fine too."

Avery has been open about her trust issues with Ash, and says she did keep in mind his advantage as a relationship coach -- specifically, him always knowing the right thing to say to her.

"Like, relationships are not this perfect, and there's something not right here," she says about her initial doubts. "And you know, that's where I would just get into my head, but then I really started thinking, in my own mind, that I really want to have a relationship like this, where somebody has a growth mindset and really wants to take situations and spin it around, like, 'How are we going to get through this together?' and things like that. So, I just think he has an advantage of being able to understand those things, and so that really actually helped me be able to see how to present myself to problems in the relationship as well. I think he definitely can have an advantage and it does play on my mind sometimes, but it's one of those things that you know, I don't know, it's a hard situation."

"He is so perfect, he has all the right things to say," she adds. "That's where it was kind of, 'Is this real? Can I really trust this situation?'"

Avery shares that at the end of the day, "actions speak louder than words" and Ash's actions always brought her back into the relationship. Still, the rest of their journey on this season of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days will not be a smooth one.

"It's gonna be a pretty awesome journey and it's got a lot of ups and downs, but the ending is pretty intense," she says. "But I would just have to say you have to stay tuned."

90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET also recently spoke with season 4 star Ed Brown, who talked about being body shamed on social media as well as his own journey with his online love, Rosemarie, who hails from the Philippines. Watch the video below for more: