'90 Day Fiancé': Angela's Mother Dies Just Days After She Returns From Nigeria

Angela struggled to cope with the devastating death of her mother on Sunday's season finale of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?. Angela's mom was not in good health when she left for Nigeria to marry Michael but hung on until Angela returned, and died just 10 days later.

During last week's episode, 54-year-old Angela was looking forward to her wedding night with 31-year-old Michael, but it was cut short after her daughter, Skyla, called her to tell her that her mother was "unresponsive" and that an ambulance had to be called to their home in Georgia. Angela rushed back to the United States.

"Just got married and should be happy times, but now my mom's in this condition," she said. "It's sad. It makes me -- breaks my heart. ... So many things are going through my head, is she even going to be in there? Have I made it in time to at least see my mom one more time? So, I'm a nervous wreck. I'm just praying to God if he'll just wait and let me see her. I can at least hold her hand and tell her I love her."

Angela’s aunt came to be with her and the family while her mother was in the hospital.💞 #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/fJLMgvggfc — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 21, 2020

Angela's mom died 10 days after her return.

"It was hard. But I stayed strong for her," Angela told Skyla. "But I think she was really fighting for us. That's why she was alive. Because I finally told her, you know, 'You're tired. You want to go to Daddy. Go ahead, Mama.' And she went downhill from there."

"Well, at least she's not hurting no more," she continued. "We'll get through it. It never... it don't get easier, it just gets tolerable."

Angela later said it was getting harder and harder to be away from Michael as they waited for his spousal visa to get approved to come to America.

"Michael's been great over the phone. The point is, he's not here physically," she said. "You know, sometimes, you need that snuggling up, hugging you, when you're really depressed, and you're trying to be strong for everybody. You know, like, I still have not totally grieved for my mom. Like, I think I'm still in shock."

The first thing Angela’s mother asked her when she got to the hospital was "where are the wedding pictures?" #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/NHImstCveP — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) September 21, 2020

But Michael said the fastest his visa could get approved was in nine or 10 months, and she questioned if they were going to make it after all that they've been through.

"What I hope for at this point in me and Michael's relationship, that whoever -- the embassy, the president, whoever -- sees that me and Michael truly love each other," Angela noted. "And we have a right, like anybody else, to be together in the United States. Michael is my husband now, and his place is with his wife and my family here. And I'm just not gonna give up on that dream."

"Michael, he's the love of my life," she continued. "But this is not an easy journey. Only strong people can survive this. There's a lot of times I wanted to just say, 'Hell with this. It's too much.' But, true love, you can't just walk off and say, 'Eff it.' We love each other, and we're gonna be together one way or another."

