'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Tells Michael She's Getting Breast Reduction Surgery (Exclusive)

Angela is telling Michael some big news that he doesn't want to hear in this exclusive clip from Sunday's brand new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?.

On this season of the hit 90 Day Fiancé spinoff, Angela is getting ready for life-changing weight loss surgery, which Michael -- who's still living apart from her in Nigeria while he waits for his visa to get approved to come to Georgia -- has made clear he isn't supportive of. In the clip, Angela tells Michael that in addition to the weight loss surgery, she's getting a breast reduction.

"You know, he already don't like the idea that I'm gonna have weight loss surgery, so I am sure that he's gonna fight me on this breast reduction," she says. "But, he is my husband, so, I gotta break it to him one way or another."

But not only does Angela tell Michael about the breast reduction surgery, she also purposely tries to get a rise out of him by telling him about her handsome plastic surgeon from Ghana, Dr. Michael K. Obeng.

"I thought he was you for a minute," she tells an unamused Michael. "I was just staring at his eyes, like, god dang he looks like Michael. And to have a consultation with him, I had to put a robe on and de-robe. That's the doctor, he has to see how heavy they are, feel them, you know, medically massage -- examine them. He medically handled them."

Angela later admitted to cameras, "I like to pick on Michael."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? airs Sundays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC.

ET spoke to Angela last month, and she shared that she's lost 100 pounds since her weight loss surgery. She said Michael was far from supportive.

"I can tell you he was a butt," she said. "He was a total a**. I can tell you that I was in this alone. You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he's over there at the time or what, but we went through it."

She also acknowledged purposely trying to make Michael jealous.

"Dr. Obeng's very, very handsome and he looked like Michael, but, I'm a loyal person," she said. "But I'm a big flirt, my mom was, but mine's harmless. I've never cheated on none of my spouses. He can trust me, but I can't trust him, because he knows that I'm not gonna do that. But I think it got his attention a little bit."

