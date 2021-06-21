'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Tells Michael She's 'Done' With Him and Wants a Divorce

After an intense multi-season journey, is 90 Day Fiancé couple Angela and Michael's relationship over? On Sunday's episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Angela had enough of all the fighting they've done this season over her plastic surgery and said she wanted to pull the plug on their marriage.

Angela, 54, and Michael, 32, haven't been seeing eye to eye due to Michael not being supportive of Angela's weight loss surgery, breast reduction surgery, and her desire for facelift surgery (which she couldn't get done because she couldn't stop smoking). Angela said Michael never called her anymore from Nigeria even though she was undergoing major health issues, and he in turn explained to cameras that he was giving her the silent treatment because she wasn't listening to him at all. Angela even blamed her smoking on him, even though she hasn't been able to quit the habit since she started at 13 years old.

Angela usually smokes a cigarette when Michael doesn’t pick up the phone. #90DayFiance pic.twitter.com/jxOyvNUKCu — 90DayFiance (@90DayFiance) June 21, 2021

During Sunday's episode, Angela said she no longer trusted Michael and attempted to put a GPS tracker on his phone. In a truly memorable moment, a bewildered IT specialist named Claudio at a tech store said he couldn't do that because it was illegal, even though Angela offered to pay him double. However, Claudio said she could track Michael's location if he gave her permission to view his location on WhatsApp, the app they communicate through. Claudio asked her to call Michael so he could walk them through it, which not surprisingly, turned into a huge fight between the couple that quickly devolved into her repeatedly calling him a son of a b**ch.

"I don't hide, see, I'm calling you a b**ch," she told him. "I do that openly. You're the one that's the nice guy. I never claim to be the nice b**ch. I am that b**ch your mama warned you about, remember that. I'm loose mouth, remember?"

"This is the man that conned me to marry him," she then said, holding up the phone to Claudio. "Look, he's laughing while I'm getting pissed off. ... What woman wants to be married to this? I can't look at him no more. I got too many good looking men outside there sitting around me. I don't need this ugly son of a b**ch."

Angela told cameras that her relationship with Michael had definitely changed after they got married.

"I never would had thought in my wildest dreams that Michael will be treating me like this," she said. "Maybe, Michael didn't marry me for the right reasons, because ever since we got married he's treated me different than he did before we got married. Like, he doesn't even care if I get upset no more. He doesn't care if we don't talk no more. He just don't care."

Later, she called Michael and told him that he'd been mistreating her and that at the moment, she didn't want to be married to him anymore and had no feelings for him.

"You're an idiot and you're a joke, and you're not for me," she told him. "Listen, I should have left you when I went over there and your penis wasn't what you said it was. You lied from the beginning, Michael."

Angela then told Michael she was finished with their marriage.

"You need to find you a Nigerian woman," she told him. "I don't wanna be married no more. End of the day, you're not gonna see me back in Nigeria. I don't wanna do nothing with you. Look, I'm setting you free. Go get who you wanna get. This relationship is over."

When Michael said he wasn't going to beg her, she hung up on him.

"I don't want no part of him," she told cameras. "I've done everything he's asked me to do. I've married him. I even tried to have babies. What has he given me? He's put me through pure hell. ...Once you keep kicking me, b**ch, I'm smart enough to get up and move before you break my f**king rib, you know what I mean?"

"I don't know what's next for me," she continued. "All I know is Michael is gonna be the one to regret it, not me... because I am in the land of the free."

In a preview of next week's episode, Angela is shown talking to her lawyer and telling him she wants to divorce Michael, which she spoke to ET about when we caught up with her ahead of the season.

"Michael always gives me a reason to explode," she said. "He knows how to get me. I think he likes when I get upset because it shows that I care about him in some crazy way."

Still, despite all the drama, she had hopes that the two would be together in Georgia once his visa got approved.

"I know deep in my heart we love each other and we got a lot of stuff to work out, but we can't do it long distance, you just can't," she noted. "We made it this far, we're probably going to have more bumps. ...We're gonna have our ups and downs, still, that's part of being married at the first year. Even though we're married a year, it's really not a year until we plant our feet down together ... the basic stuff that you have to get used to living together. I think we'll be alright. I just think that we, uh, we have stories and stories ahead of us."