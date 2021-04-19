'90 Day Fiancé': Angela Reveals She's Lost 100 Pounds Since Weight Loss Surgery (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Angela is making great strides when it comes to her health. ET recently spoke with the outspoken 54-year-old reality star, and she revealed she's lost 100 pounds since undergoing weight loss surgery.

Angela revealed she was getting ready to undergo weight loss surgery during the 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 5 tell-all that aired in October, which her husband, 32-year-old Michael from Nigeria, was totally against. Angela tells ET's Melicia Johnson that post-surgery she has no regrets, and that she now has a lot more energy than she used to and is more confident than ever.

"I'm just so glad that I did it because my health is so much better now," she says. "I feel like if I didn't have the surgery that I was going to have a heart attack."

"I'm excited for them to see that when I put my mind to something, I do it," she also says of the new season of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? covering her weight loss journey. "If you feel like your health is going to drag you down and if I can help anybody go do this surgery ... I mean, it is dangerous, but it's dangerous not getting it."

Angela shared that she actually got five surgeries done in one day -- aside from getting gastric sleeve surgery, she got a breast reduction, liposuction, and she said the doctor found two hernias that he had to fix. She was careful to note that she didn't undergo a "miracle surgery" and that she still had to put in the hard work. She now no longer even enjoys the foods that she used to, including hamburgers and cake.

"It'll get you started but you have to do the lifestyle change with it because it doesn't mean you can't gain the weight back a couple years later. You can," she stressed of the procedure she went through. "It is a journey. ... There's a rainbow at the end of it, I'm telling you. I've never felt so much better in my life."

Still, Angela shared that Michael was not supportive of her getting the surgery even as she recovered, which will be shown in the new season.

"I can tell you he was a butt," she said. "He was a total a**. I can tell you that I was in this alone. You know, I did my boobs and he loved my boobs. I don't know if it was just him not being a part of it because he's over there at the time or what, but we went through it."

She later addressed flirting with her weight loss surgeon, Dr. Michael K. Obeng, who's from Ghana, during a preview of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 that aired during her recent appearance on 90 Day Bares All. Angela said she was so giggly because she was nervous, but did admit that she purposefully wanted to make Michael jealous.

"Dr. Obeng's very, very handsome and he looked like Michael, but, I'm a loyal person," she notes. "But I'm a big flirt, my mom was, but mine's harmless. I've never cheated on none of my spouses. He can trust me, but I can't trust him, because he knows that I'm not gonna do that. But I think it got his attention a little bit."

Meanwhile, Angela said she hasn't ruled out getting more surgery. And when it comes to Michael wanting a child badly, Angela said right now she wants to enjoy her weight loss and is still looking for someone to carry their child. She shared that she was still asking her daughter Sklya for one of her eggs, which Skyla has refused multiple times.

"I definitely don't want to tote the baby no more," Angela notes. "Of course if he wants it, I want it for him, but we'll figure it out. I definitely won't tote it. I've come to my senses. I am too old to tote a baby. And if anybody could tote it, I know I could, but why would I want to lose all this weight and do that? We'll definitely do a surrogate and hopefully I can get some blood-related egg."

90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? season 6 premieres April 25 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on TLC and will stream on Discovery+.