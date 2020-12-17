'90 Day Fiancé': Andrew and Amira Get Engaged 3 Days After Meeting in Person (Exclusive)

Andrew and Amira are sharing the ups and downs of their love story on season 8 of 90 Day Fiancé.

In an exclusive sneak peek of Sunday's episode, 28-year-old Amira, who is "half French and half Egyptian," shares that she felt like she didn't "100 percent fit in" where she was living in France so she decided to join an international dating website two years ago. Just two days after signing up, she met 32-year-old Andrew, who lives in Roseville, California, and they started talking every day.

The two first met in person in Las Vegas, Nevada. "She came out and she looked like a supermodel, just straight out of a magazine," Andrew recalls. "She came up and she just grabbed my hand, and all that nervousness goes away. That connection, that ease with a person, it's not something that you always find."

After three days in Vegas, Amira says Andrew called her out onto the hotel room balcony and proposed. "I said yes. That's how quick it went," she shares.

Their whirlwind love story does hit a snag. Amira and Andrew are approved for the K-1 visa, but amid the Covid-19 pandemic, they have to go to great lengths to get Amira into the United States before the visa expires.

