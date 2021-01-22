'90 Day Bares All': Rebecca Addresses Zied's Shirts Being Too Tight (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé's Rebecca is responding to fans' shadiest comments. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's all-new 90 Day Bares All, streaming on Discovery+ at 10 p.m. EST, the reality star addresses some of the most embarrassing social media comments about her and her fiancé, Zied, who hails from Tunisia.

Zied and Rebecca's love story was previously shown on 90 Day Fiancé: Before the 90 Days season 3 and continues on this season of 90 Day Fiancé. The two connected online before she traveled to Tunisia to meet him. Despite their 22-year age difference -- he's 27 and she's 49 -- as well as major cultural differences, they got engaged and she brought him to Georgia on a K-1 visa.

During this preview of Rebecca's appearance on 90 Day Bares All, she has a sense of humor about Zied's shirts and sweaters being a little too tight. Host Shaun Robinson shows her a hilarious tweet reading, "If only Zied worked as hard as the buttons on his sweater," which also refers to Zied being jobless.

"Oh, bless his heart," Rebecca says with a laugh. "So, throughout the entire Before the 90 Days season, I was constantly having to defend the fact that all of his shirts were too tight."

She says she "100 percent" agrees with the fact that his clothes are too tight, but notes that Zied prefers it this way.

"I have went shopping without him and bought him clothes that fit him correctly, and he won't wear them," she shares.

In the clip, she also addresses using filters and other various methods to alter her appearance to make her look younger when first talking to Zied online. Robinson reads a tweet that notes, "Finally an American catfishing a foreigner. Rebecca is the real hero." Rebecca laughs it off, but doesn't deny using Photoshop and an app to drastically make her look younger.

"I mean, it was just an app and you just hit a button and it makes you look like that," she explains. "It did something cool to my nose, it made my nose really long and skinny, and I'm like, I never even wanted a nose job and now I want a nose job, which I'm not doing."

Meanwhile, on this season of 90 Day Fiancé, Zied has finally arrived in Georgia to be with Rebecca. Watch the clip below to see his awkward landing in America, as he already experienced some tension with Rebecca's daughter, Tiffany, and Tiffany's fiancé, Micah.