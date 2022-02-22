x
Entertainment Tonight

53rd NAACP Image Awards: Cicely Tyson, Will Smith and Tabitha Brown Among First Round of Winners

53rd NAACP Image Awards: Cicely Tyson, Will Smith and Tabitha Brown Among First Round of Winners

The 53rd NAACP Image Awards has officially been kicked off! 

As usual, this year's ceremony honoring people of color across television, music, literature and film is preceded by a week-long celebration, with five nights of virtual awards leading up to Saturday's live telecast.

Hosted by returning emcee and seven-time NAACP Image Awards winner Anthony Anderson, the ceremony will include Issa Rae, Kerry Washington, LL Cool J, Morgan Freeman, Questlove, Tiffany Haddish, Zendaya and more presenting awards, while Samuel L. Jackson accepts the NAACP Chairman's Award and Nikole Hannah-Jones, the Pulitzer Prize-winning creator of the 1619 Project, receives the Social Justice Impact Award.

The preceding non-televised nights will be hosted by actor and comedian Affion Crockett, with awards presented by Cory Hardrict, Demetrius Shipp Jr., Khleo Thomas, Lori Harvey, Wendy Raquel Robinson and more. Will Smith, Tabitha Brown, journalist Jemele Hill, civil rights activist Stacey Abrams and the legendary Cicely Tyson were among the first round of winners presented on Monday, Feb, 21.

See the complete list of winners for the 53rd NAACP Image Awards in bold, below, updated throughout the week: 

Special Awards

YOUTH ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

Channing Hill

ACTIVIST OF THE YEAR

ROY WILKINS CIVIL RIGHTS AWARD

NAACP HUMANITARIAN OF THE YEAR

SOCIAL JUSTICE IMPACT

Nikole Hannah-Jones

CHAIRMAN'S AWARD

Samuel L. Jackson

ENTERTAINER OF THE YEAR
 
Jennifer Hudson
Lil Nas X
Megan Thee Stallion
Regina King
Tiffany Haddish

Motion Picture

OUTSTANDING MOTION PICTURE

Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard 
Respect 
The Harder They Fall
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
 
Outstanding Actor in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth 
Jonathan Majors, The Harder They Fall 
LaKeith Stanfield, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Mahershala Ali, Swan Song 
Will Smith, King Richard 
 
Outstanding Actress in a Motion Picture

Andra Day, The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Halle Berry, Bruised
Jennifer Hudson, Respect 
Tessa Thompson, Passing
Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie 
 
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Algee Smith, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Delroy Lindo, The Harder They Fall 
Idris Elba, The Harder They Fall 
LaKeith Stanfield, The Harder They Fall 
 
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard 
Audra McDonald, Respect )
Danielle Deadwyler, The Harder They Fall 
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah 
Regina King, The Harder They Fall 
 
Outstanding Independent Motion Picture

American Skin
Bruised
CODA
Test Pattern
The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
 
Outstanding International Motion Picture

7 Prisoners 
African America
Eyimofe (This is My Desire)
Flee
The Gravedigger's Wife
 
Outstanding Breakthrough Performance in a Motion Picture

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Danny Boyd, Jr., Bruised
Jalon Christian, A Journal For Jordan
Lonnie Chavis, The Water Man 
Sheila Atim, Bruised 
 
Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture 

Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah
King Richard 
Respect 
The Harder They Fall
 
Outstanding Animated Motion Picture

Encanto
Luca
Raya and the Last Dragon
Sing 2 
Vivo
 
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance - Motion Picture

Andre Braugher, Spirit Untamed
Awkwafina, Raya and the Last Dragon 
Brian Tyree Henry, Vivo 
Eric André, Sing 2 
Letitia Wright, Sing 2
 
Outstanding Short-Form (Live Action)

Aurinko in Adagio 
Blackout 
The Ice Cream Stop 
These Final Hours 
When The Sun Sets (Lakutshon' Ilanga)
 
Outstanding Short-Form (Animated)

Blush 
Robin Robin 
She Dreams at Sunrise 
Twenty Something 
Us Again
 
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Motion Picture)

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Jamila Wignot, Ailey
Jeymes Samuel, The Harder They Fall 
Liesl Tommy, Respect
Rebecca Hall, Passing 
 
TELEVISION + STREAMING CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding Comedy Series

black-ish
Harlem
Insecure 
Run the World
The Upshaws
 
Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Cedric the Entertainer, The Neighborhood
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years
Jay Ellis, Insecure
 
Outstanding Actress in a Comedy Series

Issa Rae, Insecure
Loretta Devine, Family Reunion
Regina Hall, Black Monday
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
 
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Andre Braugher - Brooklyn Nine-Nine (NBC)
Deon Cole, black-ish
Kenan Thompson - Saturday Night Live (NBC)
Kendrick Sampson, Insecure
Laurence Fishburne, black-ish
 
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Amanda Seales, Insecure
Jenifer Lewis, black-ish
Marsai Martin, black-ish
Natasha Rothwell, Insecure
Wanda Sykes, The Upshaws
 
Outstanding Drama Series

9-1-1 
All American
Godfather of Harlem 
Pose
Queen Sugar 
 
Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series

Billy Porter, Pose 
Damson Idris, Snowfall
Forest Whitaker, Godfather of Harlem
Kofi Siriboe, Queen Sugar 
Sterling K. Brown, This is Us
 
Outstanding Actress in a Drama Series

Angela Bassett, 9-1-1 
Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Queen Sugar 
Octavia Spencer, Truth Be Told
Queen Latifah, The Equalizer
Rutina Wesley, Queen Sugar 

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Alex R. Hibbert, The Chi 
Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Power Book II: Ghost 
Daniel Ezra, All American
Giancarlo Esposito, Godfather of Harlem 
Joe Morton, Our Kind of People
 
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Alfre Woodard, SEE
Bianca Lawson, Queen Sugar
Chandra Wilson, Grey's Anatomy
Mary J. Blige, Power Book II: Ghost 
Susan Kelechi Watson, This is Us 
 
Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Colin in Black & White
Genius: Aretha
Love Life
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
The Underground Railroad
 
Outstanding Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anthony Mackie, Solos 
Jaden Michael, Colin in Black & White
Kevin Har, True Story
Wesley Snipes, True Story 
William Jackson Harper, Love Life
 
Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Betty Gabriel, Clickbait 
Cynthia Erivo, Genius: Aretha 
Danielle Brooks, Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Jodie Turner-Smith, Anne Boleyn
Taraji P. Henson, Annie Live!
 
Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Courtney B. Vance, Genius: Aretha
Keith David, Black As Night 
Tituss Burgess, Annie Live! 
Will Catlett, True Story 
William Jackson Harper, The Underground Railroad 
 
Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special

Anika Noni Rose, Maid 
Natasha Rothwell, The White Lotus 
Pauletta Washington, Genius: Aretha 
Regina Hall, Nine Perfect Strangers 
Sheila Atim, The Underground Railroad  

Outstanding News/Information (Series or Special)

Blood on Black Wall Street: The Legacy of the Tulsa Massacre
NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt
Soul of A Nation
The Reidout 
Unsung
 
Outstanding Talk Series

Desus & Mero
Hart to Heart
Red Table Talk
Tamron Hall 
The Real 
 
Outstanding Reality Program, Reality Competition or Game Show (Series)

Celebrity Family Feud
Iyanla: Fix My Life
Sweet Life: Los Angeles
The Voice
Wild 'n Out 
 
Outstanding Variety Show (Series or Special) 

A Black Lady Sketch Show 
BET Awards 2021 
Dave Chappelle: The Closer
Savage X Fenty Show Vol. 3 
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
 
Outstanding Children’s Program

Ada Twist, Scientist
Family Reunion 
Karma's World
Raven’s Home 
Waffles + Mochi
 
Outstanding Performance by a Youth (Series, Special, Television Movie or Limited-Series)

Alayah "Lay Lay" High, That Girl Lay Lay
Celina Smith, Annie Live! 
Elisha 'EJ' Williams, The Wonder Years
Eris Baker, This Is Us 
Miles Brown, black-ish 
 
Outstanding Host in a Talk or News/Information (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Joy Reid, The Reidout
Daniel "Desus Nice" Baker, Joel "The Kid Mero" Martinez, Desus & Mero
Garcelle Beauvais, Adrienne Houghton, Loni Love, Jeannie Mai Jenkins, The Real
Jada Pinkett Smith, Adrienne Banfield-Norris, Willow Smith, Red Table Talk
LeBron James, The Shop: Uninterrupted
 
Outstanding Host in a Reality/Reality Competition, Game Show or Variety (Series or Special) – Individual or Ensemble

Alfonso Ribeiro, America's Funniest Home Videos 
Amber Ruffin, The Amber Ruffin Show 
Cedric The Entertainer, 73rd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Iyanla Vanzant, Iyanla: Fix My Life
Trevor Noah, The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
 
Outstanding Guest Performance

Alani "La La" Anthony, The Chi
Christina Elmore, Insecure 
Daniel Kaluuya, Saturday Night Live
Erika Alexander, Run the World 
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
 
Outstanding Animated Series

Big Mouth
Peanut Headz: Black History Toonz 
Super Sema
We The People 
Yasuke 
 
Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance (Television)

Angela Bassett, Malika: The Lion Queen
Billy Porter, Fairfax
Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Karma's World
Cree Summer, Rugrats 
Keke Palmer, Big Mouth 
 
Outstanding Short Form Series - Comedy or Drama 

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Dark Humor 
Della Mae 
The Disney Launchpad: Shorts Incubator
Two Sides: Unfaithful
 
Outstanding Short Form Series or Special - Reality/Nonfiction

Life By The Horns 
Memory Builds The Monument 
Widen the Screen: 8:46 Films 
Through Our Eyes: Shelter
Lynching Postcards: Token of a Great Day
 
Outstanding Breakthrough Creative (Television)

Angel Kristi Williams, Colin in Black & White
Cierra Glaude, Queen Sugar 
Deborah Riley Draper, The Legacy of Black Wall Street
Halcyon Person, Karma's World
Quyen Tran, Maid 

RECORDING CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding New Artist

Cynthia Erivo
Jimmie Allen
Saweetie
Tems
Zoe Wees
 
Outstanding Male Artist

Anthony Hamilton
Drake
Givēon
J. Cole
Lil Nas X
 
Outstanding Female Artist

H.E.R
Ari Lennox
Beyoncé
Chlöe
Jazmine Sullivan

Outstanding Gospel/Christian Album 

Anthems & Glory - Todd Dulaney
Believe For It - CeCe Winans
Jonny x Mali: Live in L.A. - Jonathan McReynolds and Mali Music 
Overcomer - Tamela Mann 
Power - Jason McGee & The Choir 
 
Outstanding International Song

"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems and Justin Bieber
"Peru" - Fireboy DML 
"Somebody's Son" - Tiwa Savage feat. Brandy 
"Touch It" - KiDi
"Understand" - Omah Lay 
 
Outstanding Music Video/Visual Album

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Essence" - Wizkid feat. Tems 
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe 
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe 
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
 
Outstanding Album

An Evening with Silk Sonic - Silk Sonic 
Back of My Mind - H.E.R. 
Certified Lover Boy - Drake 
Heaux Tales - Jazmine Sullivan
When It’s All Said and Done… Take Time - Givēon
 
Outstanding Soundtrack/Compilation Album

Coming 2 America (Amazon Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Eddie Murphy, Craig Brewer, Kevin Misher,  Randy Spendlove, Jeff Harleston, Brittney Ramsdell
Judas and the Black Messiah (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Mark Isham and Craig Harris
Respect (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack) - Jason Michael Webb and Stephen Bray 
The Harder They Fall (The Motion Picture Soundtrack) - JAY-Z and Jeymes Samuel 
The United States vs. Billie Holiday (Music from the Motion Picture) - Salaam Remi, Andra Day, Raphael Saadiq, Warren “E” Felder, Downtown Trevor Brown 
 
Outstanding Gospel/Christian Song 

"Believe For It" - CeCe Winans 
"Help Me" - Tamela Mann feat. The Fellas
"Hold Us Together (Hope Mix)" - H.E.R. and Tauren Wells
"Overcome 2021" - Kirk Franklin 
"Time for Reparations" - Sounds of Blackness 
 
Outstanding Jazz Album - Instrumental

Forever…Jaz - Jazmin Ghent
Love Languages - Nathan Mitchell
Somewhere Different - Brandee Younger
Sounds from the Ancestors - Kenny Garrett 
The Magic of Now - Orrin Evans 
 
Outstanding Jazz Album - Vocal

Dear Love - Jazzmeia Horn and Her Noble Force
Generations - The Baylor Project 
Ledisi Sings Nina - Ledisi 
Let There Be Love - Freda Payne
SALSWING! - Rubén Blades y Roberto Delgado & Orquesta
 
Outstanding Soul/R&B Song

"Damage" - H.E.R. 
"Be Alive" - Beyoncé 
"Have Mercy" - Chlöe
"Leave The Door Open" - Silk Sonic
"Pick Up Your Feelings" - Jazmine Sullivan
 
Outstanding Hip Hop/Rap Song 

"Best Friend" - Saweetie feat. Doja Cat
"Fye Fye" - Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe 
"Industry Baby" - Lil Nas X feat. Jack Harlow 
"My Life" - J. Cole feat. 21 Savage and Morray
"Way 2 Sexy" - Drake 
 
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Traditional) 

Anthony Hamilton feat. Jennifer Hudson - "Superstar" 
Chlöe x Halle - "Georgia On My Mind"
Jazmine Sullivan feat. H.E.R. - "Girl Like Me"
Leela James feat. Anthony Hamilton - "Complicated (Remix)"
Silk Sonic - "Leave the Door Open"
 
Outstanding Duo, Group or Collaboration (Contemporary) 

Chris Brown feat. Young Thug, Future, Lil Durk and Latto - "Go Crazy (Remix)"
Doja Cat feat. SZA - "Kiss Me More"
Drake feat. Future & Young Thug - "Way 2 Sexy"
H.E.R. feat. Chris Brown - "Come Through"
Tobe Nwigwe feat. Fat Nwigwe - "Fye Fye"
 
DOCUMENTARY CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding Documentary (Film)

Attica
Barbara Lee: Speaking Truth to Power
My Name Is Pauli Murray 
Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)
Tina 
 
Outstanding Documentary (Television)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything
American Masters: How It Feels to Be Free
Blood Brothers: Malcolm X & Muhammad Ali 
High on the Hog: How African American Cuisine Transformed America 
Insecure Documentary
  
WRITING CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding Writing in a Comedy Series

Ashley Nicole Black - Ted Lasso - "Do the Right-est Thing"
Issa Rae - Insecure -"Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"
Leann Bowen - Ted Lasso - "Lavender"
Maya Erskine - Pen15 - "Blue in Green"
Temi Wilkey - Sex Education - "Episode #3.6" 
 
Outstanding Writing in a Drama Series

Aurin Squire - Evil - "C Is For Cop" 
Davita Scarlett - The Good Fight - "And the Firm Had Two Partners…"
Malcolm Spellman - The Falcon and the Winter Soldier - "New World Order"
Nkechi Okoro Carroll - All American - "Homecoming"
Steven Canals, Janet Mock, Our Lady J, Brad Falchuk, Ryan Murphy - Pose - "Series Finale"
 
Outstanding Writing in a Television Movie or Special

Abdul Williams - Salt-N-Pepa
Mario Miscione, Marcella Ochoa - Madres
Monique N. Matthew - A Holiday In Harlem
Sameer Gardezi - Hot Mess Holiday
Sherman Payne - Black As Night
 
Outstanding Writing in a Motion Picture 

Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris - Zola 
Jeymes Samuel, Boaz Yakin - The Harder They Fall
Shaka King, Will Berson, Kenny Lucas, Keith Lucas - Judas and the Black Messiah 
Virgil Williams - A Journal for Jordan
Win Rosenfeld, Nia DaCosta, Jordan Peele - Candyman
 
 
DIRECTING CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series

Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle - South Side - "Tornado"
Melina Matsoukas - Insecure - "Reunited, Okay?!"
Neema Barnette - Harlem - "Once Upon A Time in Harlem" 
Prentice Penny - Insecure - "Everything's Gonna Be, Okay?!"
Tiffany Johnson - Black Monday - "Eight!" 
 
Outstanding Directing in a Drama Series

Anthony Hemingway - Genius: Aretha "Respect"
Barry Jenkins - The Underground Railroad - "Indiana Winter" 
Carl Seaton - Snowfall - "Fight or Flight" 
Carl Seaton - Godfather of Harlem - "The Bonanno Split" 
Hanelle Culpepper - True Story - "Like Cain Did Abel"
 
Outstanding Directing in a Television Movie or Special

Jaffar Mahmood - Hot Mess Holiday
Kenny Leon - Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia
Mario Van Peebles - Salt-N-Pepa 
Maritte Lee Go - Black As Night 
Veronica Rodriguez - Let's Get Merried 
 
Outstanding Directing in a Motion Picture

Denzel Washington - A Journal for Jordan 
Jeymes Samuel - The Harder They Fall 
Lin-Manuel Miranda - tick tick...BOOM! 
Reinaldo Marcus Green - King Richard 
Shaka King - Judas and the Black Messiah
 
Outstanding Directing in a Documentary (Television or Motion Picture)

Andre Gaines - The One and Only Dick Gregory
Dawn Porter - Rise Again: Tulsa and the Red Summer 
Sam Pollard - MLK/FBI
Samantha Knowles, Yoruba Richen, Geeta Gandbhir, Nadia Hallgren - Black and Missing 
Spike Lee - NYC Epicenters 9/11➔2021½ 

LITERARY CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Fiction

Harlem Shuffle - Colson Whitehead
Libertie - Kaitlyn Greenidge
Long Division - Kiese Laymon  — Winner
The Man Who Lived Underground - Richard Wright 
The Perishing - Natashia Deón
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Nonfiction

Dance Theatre of Harlem - Judy Tyrus, Paul Novosel
Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson 
My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson 
Renegades: Born in the USA - Barack Obama, Bruce Springsteen 
The 1619 Project: A New Origin Story - Nikole Hannah-Jones — Winner 
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Debut Author

Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson — Winner
My Remarkable Journey - Katherine Johnson
Other Black Girl: A Novel - Zakiya Dalila Harris
The Love Songs of W.E.B. Du Bois - Honorée Fanonne Jeffers 
Wake: The Hidden History of Women-Led Slave Revolts - Rebecca Hal
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Biography/Autobiography

Just As I Am - Cicely Tyson 
Unbound: My Story of Liberation and the Birth of the Me Too Movement - Tarana Burke 
Unprotected: A Memoir - Billy Porter 
Until I Am Free - Keisha Blain
Will - Will Smith — Winner
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Instructional

Diversity Is Not Enough: A Roadmap to Recruit, Develop and Promote Black Leaders in America  - Keith Wyche 
Feeding the Soul (Because It's My Business) - Tabitha Brown — Winner
Permission to Dream - Chris Gardner
Teaching Black History to White People - Leonard N. Moore
The Conversation: How Seeking and Speaking the Truth About Racism Can Radically Transform Individuals and Organizations - Robert Livingston 
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Poetry

Perfect Black - Crystal Wilkinson — Winner 
Playlist for the Apocalypse - Rita Dove 
Such Color: New and Selected Poems - Tracy K. Smith
The Wild Fox of Yemen - Threa Almontaser 
What Water Knows: Poems - Jacqueline Jones LaMon
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Children

Black Ballerinas: My Journey to Our Legacy - Misty Copeland 
Change Sings - Amanda Gorman, Loren Long
Stacey’s Extraordinary Words - Stacey Abrams, Kitt Thomas — Winner
Time for Bed, Old House - Janet Costa Bates, A.G. Ford
When Langston Dances - Kaija Langley, Keith Mallett
 
Outstanding Literary Work - Youth/Teens

Ace of Spades - Faridah Àbíké-Íyímídé  — Winner
Happily Ever Afters - Elise Bryant
The Cost of Knowing - Brittney Morris
When You Look Like Us - Pamela N. Harris 
Wings of Ebony - J. Elle 
 
PODCAST CATEGORIES
 
Outstanding News and Information Podcast

#SundayCivics
After the Uprising: The Death of Danyé Dion Jones
Blindspot: Tulsa Burning — Winner
Into America
Un(re)solved
 
Outstanding Lifestyle/Self-Help Podcast

Checking In with Michelle Williams
The Homecoming Podcast with Dr. Thema
The SonRise Project Podcast
Two Funny Mamas: Sherri Shepherd & Kym Whitley — Winner
Under Construction w/ Tamar Braxton
 
Outstanding Society and Culture Podcast

Beyond the Scenes - The Daily Show
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner
Professional Troublemaker
Questlove Supreme
Super Soul Podcast
 
Outstanding Arts and Entertainment Podcast

Club Shay Shay podcast with Shannon Sharpe
Jemele Hill is Unbothered — Winner
Questlove Supreme
Reasonably Shady
The History of Sketch Comedy with Keegan-Michael Key


SOCIAL MEDIA PERSONALITY OF THE YEAR NOMINEES

@Euniquejg - Eunique Jones GIbson
@KevOnStage - Kevin Fredericks
@Laronhinesofficial - Laron Hines
@_Lyneezy - Lanae Vanee
@Terrellgrice -  Terrell Grice

