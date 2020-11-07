'30 Rock' Reunion Special: Liz Lemon Is a Social Distancing Pro in First Promo

Liz Lemon is back -- and no surprise, she's a social-distancing pro! NBC dropped the first promo for the upcoming 30 Rock reunion, titled, 30 Rock: A One-Time Special, on Friday. The teaser begins with Tina Fey's beloved character angry with New Yorkers who don't wear their masks in public amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

"No mask, hot-shot? You scared of the virus now?” Liz yells at a mask-less stranger, who replies by saying, "I already had corona! I'm on my way to donate plasma."

"Boom! Another successful interaction with a man!" she shouts. Fans also get a look at Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), Tracy Jordan (Tracy Morgan), Jenna Maroney (Jane Krakowski) and Kenneth Parcell (Jack McBrayer).

This is the first time the cast has reunited since 30 Rock ended in 2013.

The one-hour reunion special airs the day before the show's seven seasons become available on Peacock, NBCU’s new streaming service. The episode is part of NBC’s virtual upfront event that will also include guest appearances and information about new and returning programming from NBC, Telemundo, USA Network, SYFY, E!, Bravo and more.

30 Rock: A One-Time Special will air on Thursday, July 16, at 8 p.m. PT/ET on NBC.