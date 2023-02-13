2023 Oscar Nominees Luncheon: See This Year's Class Photo

The biggest movie stars of the last year gathered together on Monday for the annual Oscars Nominees Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California.

The annual tradition allows nominees from all categories to rub elbows before the big night and this year was no different. Top Gun: Maverick producer and star Tom Cruise was spotted chatting with Malala Yousafzai, who is nominated as an executive producer of the documentary short Stranger at the Gate.

Meanwhile, Best Actress frontrunner Michelle Yeoh shared a laugh with Aftersun'sPaul Mescal, while The Whale co-stars Brendan Fraser and Hong Chao posed for pictures together.

See the full group picture of the 2023 Oscars class below:

Richard Harbaugh / A.M.P.A.S.

ET caught up with Elvis director Baz Luhrmann at the luncheon, who shared his praise once more for leading man Austin Butler, who earned his first career Oscar nod for his role as The King.

"I think you can't overstate the level of acting achievement for Austin Butler," he raved. "I've been around it a long time and even I'm a bit mystified by what he achieved -- and I was there!"

The 95th Academy Awards, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will be handed out live at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC. In the meantime, stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete Oscars coverage.