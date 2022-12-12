2023 Golden Globe Award Nominations: See the Full List

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association announced the nominees for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards. The five nominees for all 27 categories were presented by Lopez vs Lopez stars Mayan Lopez and Selenis Leyva live on NBC, which will resume airing the film and TV awards this coming year.

Some of the notable films of 2022 include Elvis, Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and Top Gun: Maverick, while Abbott Elementary, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, House of the Dragon and Pam & Tommy were among the hit TV series to be recognized.

The Golden Globes are also revealing the first-ever nominees for the awards' four new supporting acting categories on the television side, with members of the The Crown, Severance and The White Lotus ensembles among the list.

The winners of the 2023 Golden Globes will be handed out live on NBC and Peacock starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Jan. 10. The three-hour event taking place at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California will be hosted by comedian and Emmy winner Jerrod Carmichael while presenters and other details about the ceremony have yet to be announced.

Below is the full list of nominees:

Best Motion Picture - Drama

Avatar: The Way of Water

Elvis

Fabelmans, The

Tár

Top Gun Maverick

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Cate Blanchett, TÁR

Olivia Colman, Empire of Light

Viola Davis, Woman King, The

Ana de Armas, Blonde

Michelle Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Austin Butler, Elvis

Brendan Fraser, Whale, The

Hugh Jackman, Son, The

Bill Nighy, Living

Jeremy Pope, Inspection, The

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Babylon

Banshees of Inisherin, The

Everything Everywhere All at Once

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Triangle of Sadness

Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Lesley Manville, Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Margot Robbie, Babylon

Anya Taylor-Joy, Menu, The

Emma Thompson, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Michelle Yeoh, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Best Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Diego Calva, Babylon

Daniel Craig, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery

Adam Driver, White Noise

Colin Farrell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Ralph Fiennes, Menu, The

Best Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Angela Bassett, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Kerry Condon, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Jamie Lee Curtis, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Dolly De Leon, Triangle of Sadness

Carey Mulligan, She Said

Best Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Brendan Gleeson, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Barry Keoghan, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Brad Pitt, Babylon

Ke Huy Quan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Eddie Redmayne, Good Nurse, The

Best Director – Motion Picture

James Cameron, Avatar: The Way of Water

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Baz Luhrmann, Elvis

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Todd Field, TÁR

Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan, Everything Everywhere All at Once

Martin McDonagh, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Sarah Polley, Women Talking

Tony Kushner and Steven Spielberg, Fabelmans, The

Best Motion Picture – Animated

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Inu-Oh

Marcel the Shell with Shoes On

Puss in Boots: The Last Wish

Turning Red

Best Motion Picture – Non-English Language

All Quiet on the Western Front, Germany

Argentina, 1985, Argentina

Close, Netherlands/France/Belgium

Decision to Leave, South Korea

RRR, India

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Carter Burwell, Banshees of Inisherin, The

Alexandre Desplat, Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio

Hildur Guðnadóttir, Women Talking

Justin Hurwitz, Babylon

John Williams, Fabelmans, The

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

Where the Crawdads Sing, "Carolina"

Guillermo del Toro's Pinocchio, "Ciao Papa"

Top Gun: Maverick, "Hold My Hand"

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, "Lift Me Up"

RRR, "Naatu Naatu"

Best Television Series – Drama

Better Call Saul

Crown, The

House of the Dragon

Ozark

Severance

Best Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Emma D'Arcy, House of the Dragon

Laura Linney, Ozark

Imelda Staunton, Crown, The

Hilary Swank, Alaska Daily

Zendaya, Euphoria

Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jeff Bridges, Old Man, The

Kevin Costner, Yellowstone

Diego Luna, Andor

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Adam Scott, Severance

Best Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Abbott Elementary

Bear, The

Hacks

Only Murders in the Building

Wednesday

Best Actress in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Kaley Cuoco, Flight Attendant, The

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Jenna Ortega, Wednesday

Jean Smart, Hacks

Best Actor in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Bill Hader, Barry

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jeremy Allen White, Bear, The

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

Elizabeth Debicki, Crown, The

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Julia Garner, Ozark

Janelle James, Abbott Elementary

Sheryl Lee Ralph, Abbott Elementary

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Musical, Comedy or Drama Television Series

John Lithgow, Old Man, The

Jonathan Pryce, Crown, The

John Turturro, Severance

Tyler James Williams, Abbott Elementary

Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Black Bird

Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Dropout, The

Pam & Tommy

White Lotus, The

Best Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jessica Chastain, George & Tammy

Julia Garner, Inventing Anna

Lily James, Pam & Tommy

Julia Roberts, Gaslit

Amanda Seyfried, Dropout, The

Best Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Taron Egerton, Black Bird

Colin Firth, The Staircase

Andrew Garfield, Under the Banner of Heaven

Evan Peters, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Sebastian Stan, Pam & Tommy

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Jennifer Coolidge, White Lotus, The

Claire Danes, Fleishman Is in Trouble

Daisy Edgar-Jones, Under the Banner of Heaven

Niecy Nash, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Aubrey Plaza, White Lotus, The

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

F. Murray Abraham, The White Lotus

Domhnall Gleeson, The Patient

Paul Walter Hauser, Black Bird

Richard Jenkins, Dahmer - Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Seth Rogen, Pam & Tommy

The 80th annual Golden Globes will be awarded live Tuesday, Jan. 10 starting at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET NBC and Peacock.