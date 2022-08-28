2022 MTV VMAs: Johnny Depp Makes Surprise Appearance as Moon Person

Johnny Depp made quite the impression at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards, stepping in to play the role of Moon Person during Sunday's ceremony.

After some epic opening numbers from Jack Harlow, Fergie and Lizzo, Depp's super brief cameo came before host LL Cool J took the stage.

Appearing in a pre-recorded video, the actor appeared when a full-sized astronaut descended from the rafters, and the black face cover pulled back to reveal Depp's face.

"Hey, you know what? I needed the work," Depp intoned before the show kicked off in earnest.

In a later appearance, Depp's astronaut floated across above the crowd and joked, "I just want you guys to know that I’m available for birthdays, bar mitzvahs, bat mitzvahs, weddings, any ol’ thing you need… Anything, you name it. So, oh, I’m also a dentist."

Johnny Depp available for birthdays he said. pic.twitter.com/U1TX0Y1bYp — mar (@vaersac) August 29, 2022

Depp's televised appearance marks his first as the star is kicking his career back into overdrive, following his legal victory in his high-profile defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Earlier this month, it was announced that Depp would be going behind the camera to helm Modi, his first directorial effort in 25 years. Based on the play Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre and adapted for the screen by Jerzy and Mary Kromolowski, Modi tells the story of the Italian-born painter and sculptor Amedeo Modigliani, in 1916 Paris.

"The saga of Mr. Modigliani’s life is one that I’m incredibly honored, and truly humbled, to bring to the screen," Depp said in the press release for the film. "It was a life of great hardship, but eventual triumph -- a universally human story all viewers can identify with."

Additionally, the 59-year-old star will be making his return to acting for the role of King Louis XV in the forthcoming period drama Jeanne du Barry.

Dramatizing the life of King Louis XV's last royal mistress at the Court of Versailles, Jeanne du Barry, the film will follow the rags-to-riches tale of a woman born into poverty, who is able to climb the social ladder to the highest degree.

Back in June, a source told ET that the Pirates of the Caribbean star was "looking forward to the future, both personally and professionally, and feels like he got his career back."