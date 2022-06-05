2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards kicked off Sunday night and celebrated the very best of entertainment in an epic night of speeches and festivities.

Originally announced as a two-night event, the show was retooled to honor top favorites in both scripted and unscripted entertainment in one star-studded ceremony. Going into the big show, top nominees on the scripted side this year include Spider-Man: No Way Home with seven nods, Euphoria with six, and The Batman with four.

Meanwhile, on the unscripted side, RuPaul’s Drag Race earned four nominations, while Selling Sunset and Summer House nabbed three apiece. Additionally, the 2022 ceremony also featured new categories such as Best Song, Best Reality Return, Here For The Hookup and more!

So who walked away with the fancy new hardware? Check out the full list of winners -- marked in bold -- below!

SCRIPTED

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the 10 Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home -- **WINNER!

The Adam Project

The Batman



BEST SHOW

Euphoria -- **WINNER!

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga – House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson – The Batman

Sandra Bullock – The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet – Dune

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home -- **WINNER!



BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried – The Dropout

Kelly Reilly – Yellowstone

Lily James – Pam & Tommy

Sydney Sweeney – Euphoria

Zendaya – Euphoria -- **WINNER!



BEST HERO

Daniel Craig – No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow -- **WINNER!

Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell – The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe – The Lost City -- **WINNER!

James Jude Courtney – Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti – You

Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer & Dominic Fike – Euphoria

Lily Collins & Lucien Laviscount – Emily in Paris

Poopies & the snake – Jackass Forever -- **WINNER!

Robert Pattinson & Zoë Kravitz – The Batman

Tom Holland & Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home



BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein – Ted Lasso

John Cena – Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville – Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter – Hacks

Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy -- **WINNER!



BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim – Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose – West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder – Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon – Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino – Loki -- **WINNER!



BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs. Widows – Black Widow

Cassie vs. Maddy – Euphoria -- **WINNER!

Guy vs. Dude – Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle – Spider-Man: No Way Home



MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega – Scream -- **WINNER!

Kyle Richards – Halloween Kills

Mia Goth – X

Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink – Fear Street: Part Two 1978



BEST TEAM

Loki – Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson -- **WINNER!

Only Murders in the Building – Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home – Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project – Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City – Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt



HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria -- **WINNER!

Never Have I Ever

Pam & Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls



BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)” - Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up” – Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star” – Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)” – Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me -- **WINNER!

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno” – Encanto Cast / Encanto



BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

JANET JACKSON.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film) -- **WINNER!

The Beatles: Get Back



UNSCRIPTED

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset -- **WINNER!

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills



BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race -- **WINNER!

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

The Masked Singer



BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr. Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef -- **WINNER!

Queer Eye



BEST NEW UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show -- **WINNER!

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe



BEST REALITY STAR (brought to you by SONIC® Drive-In)

Chris “CT” Tamburello – The Challenge

Chrishell Stause – Selling Sunset -- **WINNER!

Lindsay Hubbard – Summer House

Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill – RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14



BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile & Serena Pitt – Bachelor in Paradise

Loren & Alexei Brovarnik – Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days -- **WINNER!

Nany Gonzalez & Kaycee Clark – The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies

Tom Sandoval & Ariana Madix – Vanderpump Rules

Yandy & Mendeecees – Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta



BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon -- **WINNER!



BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God – Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay – MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson – The Kelly Clarkson Show -- **WINNER!

Rob Dyrdek – Ridiculousness

RuPaul – RuPaul’s Drag Race



BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch - @bellapoarch on TikTok -- WINNER!

Benito Skinner - @bennydrama7 on Instagram

Caleb Hearon - @calebsaysthings on Twitter

Khaby Lame - @khabylame on TikTok

Megan Stalter - @megstalter on Instagram



BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs. Lady Camden – RuPaul’s Drag Race -- **WINNER!

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs. Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight – The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs. Chrishell Stause - Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs. Ciara Miller vs. Lindsay Hubbard– Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs. Teresa Giudice – The Real Housewives of New Jersey



BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel – The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love – RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton – Cooking with Paris & Paris in Love -- **WINNER!

Sher – Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman – The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles



The 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards aired Sunday, June 5 at 8 p.m. PT/ET on MTV. Check out the video below for more on this year's big show.