2022 Latin American Music Awards: Bad Bunny Leads the Nominations

Bad Bunny is garnering some major recognition. On Thursday, Telemundo announced the nominees for the 2022 Latin American Music Awards, and the 27-year-old star leads the pack with 10 nods.

Jhay Cortez has the second most with eight nominations, and J Balvin, Karol G, and Rauw Alejandro are tied for third with seven nods each.

The 2022 Latin AMAs nominees are based on key fan interactions with music, including streaming, sales, airplay, and social activity covering the periods of Feb. 6, 2021, through Jan. 29, 2022.

The Favorite Video and Favorite Social Artist nominees were selected by a committee of industry professionals who considered the quality, content, creativity, and fan engagement of the music video, and fan engagement and associated metrics on artist’s social media platforms, for the respective nominations.

Fans can vote up to 25 times per category each day via LatinAMAs.com/vote and on Twitter @LatinAMAS using the artist name, the category hashtag, and #LatinAMAs.

Keep scrolling for a full list of this year's nominees.

Artist of the Year

Bad Bunny

Camilo

Eslabon Armado

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Myke Towers

Ozuna

Rauw Alejandro

New Artist of the Year

Gera MX

Ivan Cornejo

Jay Wheeler

Kali Uchis

Los Legendarios

María Becerra

Mariah Angeliq

Song of the Year

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez – “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Album of the Year

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Karol G – KG0516

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Favorite Artist - Female

Kali Uchis

Karol G

Natti Natasha

Rosalía

Selena Gomez

Favorite Artist - Male

Bad Bunny

Farruko

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Myke Towers

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Duo or Group

Aventura

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Artist - Pop

Camilo

Enrique Iglesias

Kali Uchis

Luis Fonsi

Sebastián Yatra

Selena Gomez

Favorite Album - Pop

Camilo – Mis Manos

CNCO – Déjà Vu

Enrique Iglesias – Final (Vol. 1)

Piso 21 – El Amor En Los Tiempos del Perreo

Selena Gomez – Revelación EP

Tommy Torres – El Playlist de Anoche

Favorite Song - Pop

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Maluma – “Sobrio”

Rauw Alejandro – “Todo De Ti”

Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers “Pareja Del Año”

Favorite Solo Artist - Regional Mexican

Carin Leon

Christian Nodal

El Fantasma

Junior H

Lenin Ramírez

Favorite Duo or Group – Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Calibre 50

Eslabon Armado

Grupo Firme

Los Ángeles Azules

Los Dos Carnales

Favorite Album - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – El Trabajo Es La Suerte

Christian Nodal – Ahora

Eslabon Armado – Corta Venas

Ivan Cornejo – Alma Vacía

Los Dos Carnales – Al Estilo Rancherón

Favorite Song - Regional Mexican

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga – “La Casita”

Calibre 50 – “A La Antigüita”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

La Arrolladora Banda El Limón de René Camacho – “Mi Primer Derrota”

Favorite Artist - Urban

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Jhay Cortez

Karol G

Maluma

Rauw Alejandro

Favorite Album - Urban

Bad Bunny – El Último Tour del Mundo

Karol G – KG0516

Maluma – Papi Juancho

Rauw Alejandro – Vice Versa

Favorite Song - Urban

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez– “Dákiti”

Farruko – “Pepas”

J Balvin & Skrillex – “In Da Getto”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Favorite Artist - Tropical

Aventura

Carlos Vives

Marc Anthony

Prince Royce

Romeo Santos

Favorite Album - Tropical

El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico – En Cuarentena

Luis Vazquez - Comienzos

Sonora Ponceña – Hegemonía Musical

Favorite Song - Tropical

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Camilo – “Kesi”

Carlos Vives – “Colombia, Mi Encanto”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Marc Anthony – “Pa’lla Voy”

Prince Royce – “Lao’ a Lao’”

Favorite Crossover Artist

Khalid

Shawn Mendes

Skrillex

The Weeknd

Collaboration of the Year

Aventura & Bad Bunny – “Volví”

Daddy Yankee & Marc Anthony – “De Vuelta Pa’ La Vuelta”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme & Carin Leon – “El Tóxico”

Karol G & Mariah Angeliq – “El Makinon”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Viral Song of the Year

Calibre 50 – “Si Te Pudiera Mentir”

Gera MX & Christian Nodal – “Botella Tras Botella”

Grupo Firme – “Ya Supérame (En Vivo Desde Culiacán, Sinaloa)”

Ivan Cornejo – “Está Dañada”

Kali Uchis – “Telepatía”

Los Legendarios, Wisin & Jhay Cortez – “Fiel”

Nio Garcia, J Balvin & Bad Bunny – “AM”

Sebastián Yatra – “Tacones Rojos”

Tour of the Year

Aventura

Enrique Iglesias & Ricky Martin

Grupo Firme

Los Bukis

Maluma

Marc Anthony

Favorite Video

Anitta – “Girl From Rio”

Camilo, Evaluna Montaner – “Índigo”

Christina Aguilera, Ozuna – “Santo”

Daddy Yankee – “Problema”

Gerardo Ortiz, Piso 21 – “Fino Licor”

J Balvin – “Lo Que Dios Quiera”

Ozuna – “La Funka”

Pablo Alborán – “Castillos de Arena”

Reik, María Becerra – “Los Tragos”

Sebastián Yatra – “Melancólicos Anónimos”

Favorite Social Artist

Anitta

Becky G

Camila Cabello

Camilo

Chiquis

Karol G

Pabllo Vittar

Ricky Martin

Sebastián Yatra

Tini

The 2022 Latin American Music Awards will broadcast live on Telemundo on Thursday, April 21 beginning at 7 p.m. ET from the Michelob ULTRA Arena at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The ceremony will also stream live on Peacock and broadcast simultaneously on Spanish entertainment cable network Universo and throughout the Americas on Telemundo Internacional.