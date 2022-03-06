x
2022 Independent Spirit Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2022 Film Independent Spirit Awards honored and celebrated this year's independent filmmakers on Sunday, and for a second year in a row the awards also recognized the best in television.

Going into this year's show, the top film nominees included A Chiara, C’mon C’mon, The Lost Daughter, The Novice and Zola, all of which were vying in the Best Feature category. Meanwhile, Blindspotting, It’s a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts all competed for the Best New Scripted Series award on the TV side.  
 
Additionally, Mass, written and directed by Fran Kranz and starring Reed Birney, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, and Martha Plimpton, was selected to receive the Robert Altman Award, which is bestowed upon one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast. 

Here is the full list of the night's big winners, who are marked in bold.

Best Feature

A Chiara 
C’mon C’mon 
*The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!
The Novice
Zola

Best First Feature

*7 Days -- WINNER!
Holler
Queen of Glory
Test Pattern 
Wild Indian

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola 
* Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!
Lauren Hadaway, The Novice
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together
Janicza Bravo, Jeremy O. Harris, Zola
*Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter -- WINNER!
Mike Mills, C’mon C’mon
Todd Stephens, Swan Song

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian  
Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada
Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern 
Fran Kranz, Mass 
*Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block, Michael Sarnoski, Pig -- WINNER!

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey 
Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain
Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian
Udo Kier, Swan Song
*Simon Rex, Red Rocket -- WINNER!

Best Female Lead

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice
Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern
Patti Harrison, Together Together
*Taylour Paige, Zola -- WINNER!
Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola
Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory
*Troy Kotsur, CODA -- WINNER!
Will Patton, Sweet Thing
Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Amy Forsyth, The Novice
*Ruth Negga, Passing -- WINNER!
Revika Reustle, Pleasure
Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng, Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou 
Lol Crawley, The Humans
Tim Curtin, A Chiara
*Edu Grau, Passing -- WINNER!
Ari Wegner, Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara  
Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn
Lauren Hadaway, Nathan Nugent, The Novice
*Joi McMillon, Zola -- WINNER!
Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)
*Drive My Car (Japan) -- WINNER!
Parallel Mothers (Spain)
Pebbles (India)
Petite Maman (France)
Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

Best Documentary

Ascension
Flee
In the Same Breath
Procession
*Summer Of Soul (...Or, When The Revolution Could Not Be Televised) -- WINNER!

John Cassavetes Award

Given to the best feature made for under $500,000

Cryptozoo
Jockey
*Shiva Baby -- WINNER!
Sweet Thing
This is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award

Given to one film’s director, casting director and ensemble cast

*Mass -- WINNER!
Director: Fran Kranz
Casting Directors: Henry Russell Bergstein, Allison Estrin
Ensemble Cast: Kagen Albright, Reed Birney, Michelle N. Carter, Ann Dowd, Jason Isaacs, Martha Plimpton, Breeda Wool

Producers Awards

(The Producers Award honors emerging producers who, despite highly limited resources, demonstrate the creativity, tenacity and vision required to produce quality independent films)

Brad Becker-Parton 
Pin-Chun Liu
*Lizzie Shapiro -- WINNER!

Someone to Watch Award

(The Someone to Watch Award recognizes a talented filmmaker of singular vision who has not yet received appropriate recognition)

*Alex Camilleri, Luzzu -- WINNER!
Michael Sarnoski, Pig
Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Truer Than Fiction Award

(The Truer Than Fiction Award is presented to an emerging director of non-fiction features who has not yet received significant recognition)

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current
*Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi -- WINNER!
Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting
It’s a Sin
*Reservation Dogs -- WINNER!
The Underground Railroad
We Are Lady Parts

Best New Non-Scripted or Documentary Series

*Black and Missing -- WINNER!
The Choe Show
The Lady and The Dale
Nuclear Family
Philly D.A.

Best Male Performance in a Scripted Series

*Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game -- WINNER!
Olly Alexander, It’s a Sin 
Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls
Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus
Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Female Performance in a Scripted Series

*Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad -- WINNER!
Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts
Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls
Jasmine Cephas Jones, Blindspotting
Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a Scripted Series

*Reservation Dogs -- WINNER
Ensemble Cast: Devery Jacobs, D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Lane Factor, Paulina Alexis, Sarah Podemski, Zahn McClarnon, Lil Mike, FunnyBone
 

Amid several changes to the 2021-2022 awards season, the 37th annual Film Independent Spirit Awards  vacated its traditional Saturday presentation, the night before the Oscars. This year, the ceremony took place on March 6, making it one of the major shows leading into the so-called awards season, leading up to the Oscars.

