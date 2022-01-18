2022 GRAMMY Awards Announce Rescheduled Date

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards have officially been rescheduled.

Postponed from their previously planned date of Jan. 31 due to COVID-19 concerns, the 2022 GRAMMY Awards will now be held on Sunday, April 3 at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas -- airing live on CBS at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET, as well as streaming live and on-demand on Paramount+.

Daily Show host Trevor Noah will return as master of ceremonies for music's biggest night. Additionally, The Recording Academy also announced on Tuesday that the CMT Awards will move from its originally scheduled date of Sunday, April 3 to a later date in April, in order to accommodate the GRAMMYs.

The 2021 GRAMMYs were an in-person event, however, there were also many restrictions due to the COVID-19 pandemic, include outdoor seating for nominees and isolated performances.

This year, Jon Batiste leads the nominations with 11 nods. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat, and H.E.R. each earned eight, and Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo nabbed seven apiece.

The 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards air live on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT/8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. For more on this year's show, check out the video below.