2022 Critics Choice Awards: The Complete List of Film Nominees

A week after revealing the nominees for the TV categories, the Critics Choice Association shared the full list of nominees for the film awards, all of which will be recognized during the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards.

Belfast and West Side Story lead this year’s contenders with 11 nominations each, including Best Picture. Both films also garnered nods in the directing and supporting acting categories. The top two nominees were followed closely by The Power of the Dog and Dune, both of which earned 10 each; Licorice Pizza and Nightmare Alley, both of which garnered eight nods; and King Richard and Don’t Look Up, which tied with six.

See the full list of nominees below:

Best Picture

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

tick, tick…Boom!

West Side Stor

Best Actor

Nicolas Cage, Pig

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Peter Dinklage, Cyrano

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick…Boom!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor

Jamie Dornan, Belfast

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jared Leto, House of Gucci

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress

Caitríona Balfe, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Ann Dowd, Mass

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Rita Moreno, West Side Story

Best Young Actor/Actress

Jude Hill, Belfast

Cooper Hoffman, Licorice Pizza

Emilia Jones, CODA

Woody Norman, C’mon C’mon

Saniyya Sidney, King Richard

Rachel Zegler, West Side Story

Best Acting Ensemble

Belfast

Don’t Look Up

The Harder They Fall

Licorice Pizza

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Guillermo del Toro, Nightmare Alley

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay, David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Aaron Sorkin, Being the Ricardos

Best Adapted Screenplay

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Siân Heder, CODA

Tony Kushner, West Side Story

Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve, Eric Roth, Dune

Best Cinematography

Bruno Delbonnel, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Greig Fraser, Dune

Janusz Kaminski, West Side Story

Dan Laustsen, Nightmare Alley

Ari Wegner, The Power of the Dog

Haris Zambarloukos, Belfast

Best Production Design

Jim Clay, Claire Nia Richards, Belfast

Tamara Deverell, Shane Vieau, Nightmare Alley

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, The French Dispatch

Adam Stockhausen, Rena DeAngelo, West Side Story

Patrice Vermette, Zsuzsanna Sipos, Dune

Best Editing

Sarah Broshar and Michael Kahn, West Side Story

Úna Ní Dhonghaíle, Belfast

Andy Jurgensen, Licorice Pizza

Peter Sciberras, The Power of the Dog

Joe Walker, Dune

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan, Cruella

Luis Sequeira, Nightmare Alley

Paul Tazewell, West Side Story

Jacqueline West, Robert Morgan, Dune

Janty Yates, House of Gucci

Best Hair and Makeup

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Nightmare Alley

Best Visual Effects

Dune

The Matrix Resurrections

Nightmare Alley

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Best Comedy

Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar

Don’t Look Up

Free Guy

The French Dispatch

Licorice Pizza

Best Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Foreign Language Film

A Hero

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

The Worst Person in the World

Best Song

"Be Alive," King Richard

"Dos Oruguitas," Encanto

"Guns Go Bang," The Harder They Fall

"Just Look Up," Don’t Look Up

"No Time to Die," No Time to Die

Best Score

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Jonny Greenwood, Spencer

Nathan Johnson, Nightmare Alley

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Hosted by Taye Diggs and Nicole Byer, the 27th annual Critics Choice Awards will be handed out live Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022 starting at 7 p.m. ET on The CW and TBS.