2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards: 'Mank,' 'Da 5 Bloods' and 'Bridgerton' Among Full List of Nominees

The nominees for the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards are here!
The awards show, which is taking place on April 13, 2021 amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, celebrates excellence in film, television and short-form costume design. Mank, Da 5 Bloods and Judas and the Black Messiah are among the costumes recognized in film this year, along with Birds of Prey, Wonder Woman 1984 and Promising Young Woman. On the TV side, binge-worthy favorites Schitt's Creek, Emily in Paris, Bridgerton and The Queen's Gambit all made the cut, along with reality competition shows like Dancing With the Stars and The Masked Singer.
"We've had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times," Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892, said in a statement. "We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well. We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”
"With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” added JL Pomeroy, Executive Producer of CDGA. "For the first time, fans can tune-in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series."
Here is the complete list of the 2021 Costume Designers Guild Awards nominees:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dolittle – Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey – Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner
The Prom – Lou Eyrich
Excellence in Period Film
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey's Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: "Chapter 13: The Jedi" – Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: "Access is Power" – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: "Absolute Candor" – Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: "Parce Domine" – Shay Cunliffe
What We Do in the Shadows: "Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires" – Amanda Neale
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: "Faux Amis" – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: "Part 1: Rue - Trouble Don’t Last Always" – Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: "Social Media is a Great Way to Connect" – Lynsey Moore
Schitt's Creek: "Happy Ending" – Debra Hanson
Unorthodox: "Part 2" – Justine Seymour
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: "Diamond of the First Water" – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: "Terra Nullius" – Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: "I Am." – Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: "Shirley" – Bina Daigeler
The Queen's Gambit: "End Game" – Gabriele Binder
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: "Villains Night" – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton – Paul Tazewell
The Masked Dancer: "Premiere" – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: "The Semi Finals" – Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: "John Mulaney / The Strokes" – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – April Napier
The Killers: "Caution" music video – Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: "Boyfriend" music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: "Blinding Lights" music video – Ami Goodheart
CDGA winners will be announced during the ceremony on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. The annual awards show will be livestreamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards at 5:30 p.m. PT / 8:30 p.m. ET.
