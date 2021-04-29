2021 Billboard Music Awards Nominations: The Weeknd, Ariana Grande, Machine Gun Kelly and More

The full list of nominations for the 2021 Billboard Music Awards is officially here!

The Weeknd leads with the most nominations this year, racking up a total of 16 nods, including Top Artist, Top Male Artist and Top Streaming Songs Artist. Other top finalists include DaBaby with 11, Gabby Barrett with 9 and Pop Smoke with 10 posthumous nominations. The winners will be announced during a live ceremony airing Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.

See the complete list of nominees below:

ARTIST AWARDS



Top Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Taylor Swift

The Weeknd



Top New Artist

Gabby Barrett

Doja Cat

Jack Harlow

Pop Smoke

Rod Wave



Top Male Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Female Artist

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Dua Lipa

Megan Thee Stallion

Taylor Swift



Top Duo/Group

AC/DC

AJR

BTS

Dan + Shay

Maroon 5



Top Billboard 200 Artist

Drake

Juice WRLD

Pop Smoke

Post Malone

Taylor Swift



Top Hot 100 Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Dua Lipa

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Streaming Songs Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke

The Weeknd



Top Song Sales Artist

Justin Bieber

BTS

Megan Thee Stallion

*Morgan Wallen

The Weeknd



Top Radio Songs Artist

Justin Bieber

Lewis Capaldi

Dua Lipa

Harry Styles

The Weeknd



Top Social Artist (Fan Voted)

BLACKPINK

BTS

Ariana Grande

SB19

Seventeen



Top R&B Artist

Jhené Aiko

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

Doja Cat

The Weeknd



Top R&B Male Artist

Justin Bieber

Chris Brown

The Weeknd



Top R&B Female Artist

Jhené Aiko

Doja Cat

SZA



Top Rap Artist

DaBaby

Drake

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Top Rap Male Artist

Juice WRLD

Lil Baby

Pop Smoke



Top Rap Female Artist

Cardi B

Megan Thee Stallion

Saweetie



Top Country Artist

Gabby Barrett

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen



Top Country Male Artist

Luke Combs

Chris Stapleton

*Morgan Wallen



Top Country Female Artist

Gabby Barrett

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood



Top Country Duo/Group

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Maddie & Tae



Top Rock Artist

AC/DC

AJR

Five Finger Death Punch

Machine Gun Kelly

twenty one pilots



Top Latin Artist

Anuel AA

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Maluma

Ozuna



Top Latin Male Artist

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna



Top Latin Female Artist

Becky G

Karol G

Rosalía



Top Latin Duo/Group

Banda MS de Sergio Lizárraga

Eslabón Armado

Los Dos Carnales



Top Dance/Electronic Artist

The Chainsmokers

Kygo

Lady Gaga

Marshmello

Surf Mesa



Top Christian Artist

Casting Crowns

Elevation Worship

for KING & COUNTRY

Carrie Underwood

Zach Williams



Top Gospel Artist

Kirk Franklin

Koryn Hawthorne

Tasha Cobbs Leonard

Maverick City Music

Kanye West





ALBUM AWARDS



Top Billboard 200 Album

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon

Taylor Swift, folklore

The Weeknd, After Hours



Top R&B Album

Jhené Aiko, Chilombo

Chris Brown & Young Thug, Slime & B

Doja Cat, Hot Pink

Kehlani, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t

The Weeknd, After Hours



Top Rap Album

DaBaby, BLAME IT ON BABY

Juice WRLD, Legends Never Die

Lil Baby, My Turn

Lil Uzi Vert, Eternal Atake

Pop Smoke, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon



Top Country Album

Gabby Barrett, Goldmine

Sam Hunt, SOUTHSIDE

Chris Stapleton, Starting Over

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

*Morgan Wallen, Dangerous: The Double Album



Top Rock Album

AC/DC, Power Up

Miley Cyrus, Plastic Hearts

Glass Animals, Dreamland

Machine Gun Kelly, Tickets to My Downfall

Bruce Springsteen, Letter to You



Top Latin Album

Anuel AA, Emmanuel

Bad Bunny, El Último Tour Del Mundo

Bad Bunny, Las que no iban a salir

Bad Bunny, YHLQMDLG

J Balvin, Colores



Top Dance/Electronic Album

DJ Snake, Carte Blanche

Gryffin, Gravity

Kygo, Golden Hour

Lady Gaga, Chromatica

Kylie Minogue, Disco



Top Christian Album

Bethel Music, Peace

Elevation Worship, Grave Into Gardens

Carrie Underwood, My Gift

We The Kingdom, Holy Water

Zach Williams, Rescue Story



Top Gospel Album

Koryn Hawthorne, I AM

Tasha Cobbs Leonard, Royalty: Live at the Ryman

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 1

Maverick City Music, Maverick City Vol. 3 Part 2

Kierra Sheard, Kierra



SONG AWARDS



Top Hot 100 Song Presented by Rockstar

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"



Top Streaming Song

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Future ft. Drake "Life Is Good"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"



Top Selling Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

BTS "Dynamite"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"



Top Radio Song

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Dua Lipa "Don’t Start Now"

Harry Styles "Adore You"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"



Top Collaboration (Fan Voted)

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Gabby Barrett ft. Charlie Puth "I Hope"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"



Top R&B Song

Jhené Aiko ft. H.E.R. "B.S."

Justin Bieber ft. Quavo "Intentions"

Chris Brown & Young Thug "Go Crazy"

Doja Cat "Say So"

The Weeknd "Blinding Lights"



Top Rap Song

24kGoldn ft. iann dior "Mood"

Cardi B ft. Megan Thee Stallion "WAP"

DaBaby ft. Roddy Ricch "ROCKSTAR"

Jack Harlow ft. DaBaby, Tory Lanez, & Lil Wayne "WHATS POPPIN"

Megan Thee Stallion "Savage"



Top Country Song

Jason Aldean "Got What I Got"

Gabby Barrett "I Hope"

Lee Brice "One of Them Girls"

*Morgan Wallen "Chasin’ You"

*Morgan Wallen "More Than My Hometown"



Top Rock Song

AJR "Bang!"

All Time Low ft. blackbear "Monsters"

Glass Animals "Heat Waves"

Machine Gun Kelly ft. blackbear "my ex’s best friend"

twenty one pilots "Level of Concern"



Top Latin Song

Bad Bunny "Yo Perreo Sola"

Bad Bunny & Jhay Cortez "Dákiti"

Black Eyed Peas & J Balvin "RITMO (Bad Boys For Life)"

Maluma & The Weeknd "Hawái"

Ozuna x Karol G x Myke Towers "Caramelo"



Top Dance/Electronic Song

Lady Gaga "Stupid Love"

Lady Gaga & Ariana Grande "Rain on Me"

SAINt JHN "Roses (Imanbek Remix)"

Surf Mesa ft. Emilee "ily (i love you baby)"

Topic & A7S "Breaking Me"



Top Christian Song

Elevation Worship ft. Brandon Lake "Graves Into Gardens"

for KING & COUNTRY, Kirk Franklin & Tori Kelly "TOGETHER"

Kari Jobe, Cody Carnes, & Elevation Worship "The Blessing (Live)"

Tauren Wells ft. Jenn Johnson "Famous For (I Believe)"

Zach Williams & Dolly Parton "There Was Jesus"



Top Gospel Song

Koryn Hawthorne "Speak To Me"

Jonathan McReynolds & Mali Music "Movin’ On"

Marvin Sapp "Thank You For It All"

Tye Tribbett "We Gon’ Be Alright"

Kanye West ft. Travis Scott "Wash Us In The Blood"

*Statement on behalf of dick clark productions regarding Morgan Wallen:



"Unique among awards shows, Billboard Music Awards (BBMA) finalists are determined by performance on the Billboard Charts, and are not chosen by a voting committee or membership organization. BBMA finalists and winners are based on key fan interactions with music (including album and digital song sales, streaming, radio airplay, social engagement), tracked by Billboard and its data partners, including MRC Data.



With our content reaching millions of viewers, dcp and MRC have the privilege and responsibility to effect change by creating a more inclusive dialogue in our productions and across the industry.



Morgan Wallen is a finalist this year based on charting. As his recent conduct does not align with our core values, we will not be including him on the show in any capacity (performing, presenting, accepting).



It is heartening and encouraging to hear that Morgan is taking steps in his anti-racist journey and starting to do some meaningful work. We plan to evaluate his progress and will consider his participation in future shows."

The 2021 Billboard Music Awards will air live from from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, May 23 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC. In the meantime, hear more from this year's nominees in the video below.