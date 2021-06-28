x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

2021 BET Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 2021 BET Awards are here to honor Black excellence across music, television, film and sports! Some of the biggest celebs turned out to celebrate the big occasion.

This year's awards show was held in person once again -- after having to hold a virtual ceremony last year in light of the pandemic -- and featured a live audience inside the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, bringing a fun, electric energy to the festivities.

Going into Sunday's show, Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby led the pack with seven nominations each, with Cardi B and Drake following with five nods apiece.

Check out the full list of winners below, which ET will be updating throughout the night, with winners marked in bold.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

After Hours – The Weeknd
Blame It on Baby – DaBaby
Good News – Megan Thee Stallion
Heaux Tales – Jazmine Sullivan **WINNER**
King's Disease – Nas
Ungodly Hour – Chloe x Halle


BEST COLLABORATION

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion *WINNER*
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Whats Poppin (Remix)" – Jack Harlow feat. DaBaby, Tory Lanez & Lil Wayne
"Cry Baby" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. DaBaby
"For the Night" – Pop Smoke feat. Lil Baby & DaBaby


BEST FEMALE R&B / POP ARTIST

Beyoncé
H.E.R. **WINNER**
Jazmine Sullivan
Jhené Aiko
Summer Walker
SZA


BEST MALE R&B / POP ARTIST

6LACK
Anderson .Paak
Chris Brown **WINNER**
Giveon
Tank
The Weeknd


BEST NEW ARTIST

Coi Leray
Flo Milli
Giveon **WINNER**
Jack Harlow
Latto
Pooh Shiesty


BEST GROUP

21 Savage & Metro Boomin
Chloe x Halle
Chris Brown & Young Thug
City Girls
Migos
Silk Sonic **WINNER**


BEST FEMALE HIP HOP ARTIST

Cardi B
Coi Leray
Doja Cat
Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
Latto
Saweetie


BEST MALE HIP HOP ARTIST

DaBaby
Drake
J. Cole
Jack Harlow
Lil Baby **WINNER**
Pop Smoke


DR. BOBBY JONES BEST GOSPEL/INSPIRATIONAL AWARD

"In Jesus Name" – Bebe Winans
"Never Lost" – Cece Winans
"Hold Us Together" – H.E.R.
"Strong God" – Kirk Franklin **WINNER**
"Thank You for It All" – Marvin Sapp
"Touch From You" – Tamela Mann


BET HER AWARD

"So Done" – Alicia Keys Ft. Khalid
"Baby Mama" – Brandy feat. Chance the Rapper
"Anti Queen" – Bri Steves
"Baby Girl" – Chloe x Halle
"Rooted" – Ciara feat. Ester Dean
"Good Days" – SZA **WINNER**


BEST INTERNATIONAL ACT

Aya Nakamura (France)
Burna Boy (Nigeria) **WINNER**
Diamond Platnumz (Tanzania)
Emicida (Brazil)
Headie One (UK)
Wizkid (Nigeria)
Young T & Bugsey (UK)
Youssoupha (France)


VIEWER’S CHOICE AWARD

"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Rockstar" – DaBaby feat. Roddy Ricch
"Popstar" – DJ Khaled feat. Drake
"Laugh Now Cry Later" –  Drake feat. Lil Durk
"The Bigger Picture" – Lil Baby
"Savage (Remix)" – Megan Thee Stallion feat. Beyoncé **WINNER**
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic


VIDEO OF THE YEAR

"Up" – Cardi B
"WAP" – Cardi B feat. Megan Thee Stallion **WINNER**
"Do It" – Chloe x Halle
"Go Crazy" – Chris Brown & Young Thug
"Laugh Now Cry Later" –  Drake feat. Lil Durk
"Leave the Door Open" – Silk Sonic


VIDEO DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Benny Boom
Bruno Mars and Florent Déchard **WINNER**
Cole Bennett
Colin Tilley
Dave Meyers
Hype Williams


BEST MOVIE

Coming 2 America
Judas and the Black Messiah **WINNER**
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
One Night in Miami…
Soul
The United States vs. Billie Holiday


BEST ACTRESS

Andra Day **WINNER**
Angela Bassett
Issa Rae
Jurnee Smollett
Viola Davis
Zendaya


BEST ACTOR

Aldis Hodge
Chadwick Boseman **WINNER**
Damson Idris
Daniel Kaluuya
Eddie Murphy
Lakeith Stanfield


YOUNGSTARS AWARD

Alex R. Hibbert
Ethan Hutchison
Lonnie Chavis
Marsai Martin **WINNER**
Michael Epps
Storm Reid


SPORTSWOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

A'ja Wilson
Candace Parker
Claressa Shields
Naomi Osaka **WINNER**
Serena Williams
Skylar Diggins-Smith


SPORTSMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD

Kyrie Irving
LeBron James **WINNER**
Patrick Mahomes
Russell Westbrook
Russell Wilson
Stephen Curry

Check out the video below to hear more on the biggest moments from last year's BET Awards.

RELATED CONTENT:

H.E.R., DaBaby, Migos & More to Perform at 2021 BET Awards

How to Watch the 2021 BET Awards: Date, Nominees and More

Taraji P. Henson to Host 2021 BET Awards

BET Awards 2021: Megan Thee Stallion and DaBaby Lead With Most Nods