2021 BAFTA Awards: The Complete List of Winners

The 74th British Academy Film Awards, honoring the best national and foreign films of the past year, are being handed out in a two-night celebration. On Saturday, the virtual awards were hosted by radio and TV presenter Clara Amfo with craft-centered awards announced. Sunday's virtual ceremony will be hosted by Edith Bowman and Dermot O’Leary at the Royal Albert Hall in London.
Amfo opened the first night by reading a tribute to Prince Philip, who died Friday at the age of 99.
"On behalf of BAFTA, we are extremely saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, on Friday. The Duke was BAFTA’s very first president over 60 years ago and was the first of a line of royal patronage all the way through to BAFTA’s current president, his grandson, the Duke of Cambridge," Amfo read. "It was Prince Philip and Her Majesty the Queen’s support throughout these years that in many ways allowed BAFTA, a leading charity in the arts, to continue in difficult times and to be here today in 2021. The Duke of Edinburgh occupies a very special place in BAFTA history and he will be missed. Our thoughts are with his family." Prince William was scheduled to appear during the weekend's event, but canceled following his grandfather's death.
Additionally, during night one, BAFTA nominee Leslie Odom Jr. sang "Speak Now," the song he co-wrote for the film One Night in Miami.
On Sunday, the hosts will be joined by a small group of presenters at the esteemed British stage and concert venue while others joined virtually from Los Angeles as they handed out the awards, including the public-voted Rising Star award and the BAFTA fellowship.
Ahead of the ceremony, Nomadland and Rocks led with the most nominations, each earning seven, including Best Direction. Other major nominated films included The Father, Mank, Minari and Promising Young Woman, all of which have made a splash during the 2021 awards season.
Best Film
The Father
The Mauritanian
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Outstanding British Film
Calm With Horses
The Dig
The Father
His House
Limbo
The Mauritanian
Mogul Mowgli
Promising Young Woman
Rocks
Saint Maud
Outstanding Debut by a British Writer, Director or Producer
His House, Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
Limbo, Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer)
Moffie, Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer)
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
Saint Maud, Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer)
Film Not In English Language
Another Round
Dear Comrades!
Les Misérables
Minari
Quo Vadis, Aida?
Documentary
Collective
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
The Dissident
My Octopus Teacher
The Social Dilemma
Animated Film
Onward
Soul
Wolfwalkers
Director
Another Round, Thomas Vinterberg
Babyteeth, Shannon Murphy
Minari, Lee Isaac Chung
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
Quo Vadis, Aida?, Jasmila Žbanić
Rocks, Sarah Gavron
Original Screenplay
Another Round, Tobias Lindholm and Thomas Vinterberg
Mank, Jack Fincher
Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell
Rocks, Theresa Ikoko and Claire Wilson
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin
Adapted Screenplay
The Dig, Moira Buffini
The Father, Christopher Hampton and Florian Zeller
The Mauritanian, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani and M.B. Traven
Nomadland, Chloé Zhao
The White Tiger, Ramin Bahrani
Leading Actress
Bukky Bakray, Rocks
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman
Frances McDormand, Nomadland
Wunmi Mosaku, His House
Alfre Woodard, Clemency
Leading Actor
Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey's Black Bottom
Adarsh Gourav, The White Tiger
Anthony Hopkins, The Father
Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round
Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian
Supporting Actress
Niamh Algar, Calm With Horses
Kosar Ali, Rocks
Maria Bakalova, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah
Ashley Madekwe, County Lines
Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari
Supporting Actor
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah
Barry Keoghan, Calm With Horses
Alan Kim, Minari
Leslie Odom Jr., One Night In Miami
Clarke Peters, Da 5 Bloods
Paul Raci, Sound of Metal
Original Score
Mank, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Minari, Emile Mosseri
News of the World, James Newton Howard
Promising Young Woman, Anthony Willis
Soul, Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross
Casting
Calm With Horses
Judas and the Black Messiah
Minari
Promising Young Woman
Rocks -- WINNER
Cinematography
Judas and the Black Messiah
Mank
The Mauritanian
News of the World
Nomadland
Editing
The Father
Nomadland
Promising Young Woman
Sound of Metal
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Design
The Dig
The Father
Mank-- WINNER
News of the World
Rebecca
Costume Design
Ammonite
The Dig
Emma.
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -- WINNER
Mank
Make-Up & Hair
The Dig
Hillbilly Elegy
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom -- WINNER
Mank
Pinocchio
Sound
Greyhound
News of the World
Nomadland
Soul
Sound of Metal -- WINNER
Special Visual Effects
Greyhound
The Midnight Sky
Mulan
The One and Only Ivan
Tenet -- WINNER
British Short Animation
The Fire Next Time
The Owl and the Pussycat -- WINNER
The Song of a Lost Boy
British Short Film
Eyelash
Lizard
Lucky Break
Miss Curvy
The Present -- WINNER
EE Rising Star Award
Bukky Bakray
Conrad Khan
Kingsley Ben-Adir
Morfydd Clark
Ṣọpẹ́ Dìrísù
