2020 Summer Olympics Postponed by a Year Due to Coronavirus Outbreak

The upcoming Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo, Japan will be postponed until 2021. On Tuesday, Japan’s Prime Minister Shinzo Abe revealed that he and the International Olympic Committee president Thomas Bach have agreed to delay the event by a year as a result of the coronavirus outbreak that has affected 195 countries.

The news comes one day after Dick Pound, a veteran International Olympic Committee member, revealed to USA Today that “on the basis of the information the IOC has, postponement has been decided.”

“The parameters going forward have not been determined, but the Games are not going to start on July 24, that much I know,” he continued, adding that “it will come in stages. We will postpone this and begin to deal with all the ramifications of moving this, which are immense.”

On Sunday, Bach said that they would use the next four weeks to assess the situation and make a final decision. The Games, he clarified, would not be canceled.

Additionally, Australia and Canada both announced that they would not send their athletes to the 2020 competition in Japan. According to CBS Sports, “the Canadian Olympic Committee and Canadian Paralympic Committee announced Sunday night that they will refuse to send athletes if the Games are not postponed, becoming the first country to officially announce their intentions to withdraw from the games barring a postponement.”

The Australian Olympic Committee, meanwhile, came to a unanimous decision on Monday, agreeing “that the country's Olympic team shouldn't participate due to the circumstances surrounding the coronavirus,” CBS Sports reports.

The U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee also said on Monday they would like the International Olympic Committee to postpone the Tokyo Games.

In a joint statement, USOPC board chair Susanne Lyons and CEO Sarah Hirshland cited the wishes of U.S. athletes after a survey was sent to roughly 4,000 athletes over the weekend.

"Our most important conclusion from this broad athlete response is that even if the current significant health concerns could be alleviated by late summer, the enormous disruptions to the training environment, doping controls and qualification process can’t be overcome in a satisfactory manner," Lyons and Hirshland said. "To that end, it’s more clear than ever that the path toward postponement is the most promising, and we encourage the IOC to take all needed steps to ensure the Games can be conducted under safe and fair conditions for all competitors."

If postponed, the Olympics will become one of the biggest events affected by the spread of COVID-19, which has already resulted in numerous shutdowns and cancellations as well as the suspension of the current NBA, MLS and NHL seasons.

