2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Red Carpet Arrivals -- Millie Bobby Brown, Camila Mendes and More!

Another Sunday, another awards show!

A-listers have stepped out once again to honor their peers at the 26th Screen Actors Guild Awards, taking place at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Jan. 19.

The stars hit the red carpet in style, with Kathryn Newton being one of the first to do so. The Big Little Lies actress proved that neon hues aren't going away anytime soon, as she stepped out in a billowy tangerine gown that featured a plunging neckline and exaggerated butterfly sleeves that looked like an updated take on Gemma Chan's 2019 Oscars dress.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Turner

Then there was Millie Bobby Brown, who looked white-hot in one of the biggest trends right now: a dress over pants. The Stranger Things star made the Louis Vuitton combo her own by cinching her waist in with a matching belt and continuing the monochromatic look with pointy white heels.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Riverdale star Camila Mendes opted for a romantic look in a subtly sparkly, nude-hued number.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

And then there was the adorable Julia Butters, who brought the sequins and the sass in a silver suit.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The evening's presenters are just as star-studded, with names like Scarlett Johansson, Sterling K. Brown and Leonardo DiCaprio not only competing for awards but also handing them out.

This year's Screen Actors Guild Awards will also see the stars of Bombshell and The Irishman rub elbows with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel cast -- plus, the latest opportunity for Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston to have an awards season run-in.



But before that happens, even more Hollywood royalty has to hit the red carpet! Browse through the gallery below to see all of the stars arrive in gorgeous gowns and dapper tuxedos.