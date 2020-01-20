2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards: Best Dressed -- Jennifer Lopez, Scarlett Johansson and More!

Slay, stars, slay!

Hollywood's brightest stars made their way to the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles, California, on Sunday to honor the best in film and television, but it was the fashion that all anyone could talk about.



As expected, there was no shortage of exquisite designer looks and plenty of trends, from bold neon hues and sparkly sequins to a staggering amount of suits and shades of blue, including some eye-catching electric numbers on stars of both genders, including Rachel Brosnahan and Caleb McLaughlin.



While every star looked gorgeous, there were a few who made waves the second they hit the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez did not come to play, looking like the siren she is in a sumptuous, off-the-shoulder black gown complete with a bow that led to a long train that glided along behind her. If that weren't enough, the Hustlers star topped the look with more than $9 million worth of Harry Winston diamond jewelry and Casadei heels.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Scarlett Johansson also brought the wow siren, looking like a mermaid in a custom, curve-hugging teal dress with a plunging neckline by Armani Privé. Drop down earrings and a pop of red on her lips added to the Marriage Story star's vixen vibes.

Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images for Turner

Among those going for major color at the SAG Awards was Cynthia Erivo, who made a case for voluminous confections with her bright red-and-neon pink custom Schiaparelli Couture number, complete with diamond jewels.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

These three weren't the only actresses who blew us away with their fashion prowess at the awards show. Browse through the gallery below to see all of the looks that made the top of our best-dressed list.