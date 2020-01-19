2020 SAG Awards: The Complete Winners List

The actors have officially weighed in on the 2020 awards season. On Sunday, the Screen Actors Guild Awards named the best film and television performances of 2019.

The year’s top nominees included Bombshell, which led the film categories with four nominations for its female ensemble, followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. On the TV side, Amazon dominated the nominees, with The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel earning four while Fleabag followed with three.

During the 26th annual ceremony -- simulcast live on TNT and TBS -- members of SAG-AFTRA handed out statuettes to some of Hollywood’s biggest names, along with a special Life Achievement Award for The Irishman and Joker's Robert De Niro.

The full list will be updated as the winners are announced.

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A CAST IN A MOTION PICTURE

Bombshell

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Parasite

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Cynthia Erivo, Harriet

Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story

Lupita Nyong'o, Us

Charlize Theron, Bombshell

Renee Zellweger, Judy

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A LEADING ROLE

Christian Bale, Ford v Ferrari

Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Adam Driver, Marriage Story

Taron Egerton, Rocketman

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Laura Dern, Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit

Nicole Kidman, Bombshell

Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers

Margot Robbie, Bombshell

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE

Jamie Foxx, Just Mercy

Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Al Pacino, The Irishman

Joe Pesci, The Irishman

Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A DRAMA SERIES

Big Little Lies

The Crown

Game of Thrones

The Handmaid’s Tale

Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid's Tale

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Peter Dinklage, Game of Thrones

David Harbour, Stranger Things

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY AN ENSEMBLE IN A COMEDY SERIES

Barry

Fleabag

The Kominsky Method

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Schitt’s Creek

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Catherine O'Hara, Schitt's Creek

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Fleabag

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Bill Hader, Barry

Andrew Scott, Fleabag

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A FEMALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Patricia Arquette, The Act

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Joey King, The Act

Emily Watson, Chernobyl

Michelle Williams, Fosse/Verdon

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A MALE ACTOR IN A TV MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES

Mahershala Ali, True Detective

Russell Crowe, The Loudest Voice

Jared Harris, Chernobyl

Jharrel Jerome, When They See Us

Sam Rockwell, Fosse/Verdon

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A MOTION PICTURE

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE BY A STUNT ENSEMBLE IN A TELEVISION SERIES

Game of Thrones

Glow

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen