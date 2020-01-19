2020 SAG Awards: Jennifer Garner, Scarlett Johansson and More to Present

The 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards will be a star-studded affair, when the 26th annual ceremony honors the best film and TV performances of the past year. Ahead of Sunday night’s event, the guild announced the full roundup of A-list presenters, including Glenn Close, Jason Bateman, Sterling K. Brown and SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris.

Other presenters include Anna Paquin, Bruce Dern, Cary Elwes, Charlize Theron, Courtney B. Vance, Dakota Fanning, Dan Levy and his father, Eugene, Danai Gurira, Daveed Diggs, Gwendoline Christie, Harvey Keitel, Jharrel Jerome, Kaitlyn Dever, Lili Reinhart, Logan Browning, Lupita Nyong’o, Margaret Qualley, Margot Robbie, Millie Bobby Brown, Nicole Kidman, Pedro Pascal, Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Ray Romano, Roman Griffin Davis, Sophie Turner, Steve Buscemi, Taika Waititi, Taron Egerton and Tom Hanks.

Additionally, Choi Woo Shik, Lee Jung Eun, Lee Sun Kyun, Park So Dam and Song Kang Ho from Parasite will also take the stage.

In what is expected to be one of the night's highlights, Leonardo DiCaprio will present the 56th SAG Life Achievement Award to Robert De Niro.

Meanwhile, America Ferrera, who is pregnant with her second child, will debut her baby bump, and Jennifer Garner will make her first appearance at the awards show in six years.

Also, Scarlett Johansson is still expected to present after being forced to miss the Santa Barbara International Film Festival on Friday after becoming “violently ill.” There she was being honored with an Outstanding Performance of the Year Award alongside her Marriage Story co-star, Adam Driver.

“It was food poisoning. All is OK,” her rep tells ET, confirming that the first-time SAG Award nominee will join her Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story castmates on Sunday.

The 2020 SAG Awards will air live on TBS and TNT from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, California, starting at 8 p.m. ET.