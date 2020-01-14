2020 SAG Awards: How to Watch, Who's Nominated and More

With both the Golden Globes and the Critics' Choice Awards behind us, it's time to gear up for the next big important awards show -- the 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards.

The awards are given by the Screen Actors Guild‐American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) to recognize outstanding performances in film and primetime television, and are voted on by SAG members. But the recognition not only highlights the best of the best in TV and film, but for the latter, ticks a significant box on the road to the Oscars.

Read on for everything you need to know about how to watch, this year's nominees and more.

When and Where Is the Show? The 26th Annual SAG Awards are this Sunday, Jan. 19, at the Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall in Los Angeles and will air live on TNT and TBS starting at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT.

How Do I Watch ET's Coverage? Tune in to ET Live starting at 8 p.m. PT for all of our red carpet interviews. Download the ET Live mobile app from the Apple Store or Google Play Store or stream on your Roku, Apple TV, Pluto TV or Amazon Fire TV device. ET's coverage can also be found on channel 1253 on Samsung TV+ and channel 120 on Pluto TV, as well as on CBS All Access within CBSN, CBSNews' around-the-clock streaming service.

Who Is Hosting? Although the SAG Awards traditionally didn't have a host since it started in 1995, Kristen Bell changed this when she emceed the 2018 ceremony, and last year, Megan Mullally hosted. Up until Monday, no host has been announced.

Also noteworthy, the late Luke Perry received a posthumous SAG Award nomination thanks to his role in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which is nominated or Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture.

Who Else Is Being Honored? Robert De Niro will receive the Life Achievement Award, which will be presented to him by Leonardo DiCaprio.

ET spoke to BH90210 star Gabrielle Carteris -- who serves as the president of SAG-AFTRA -- last month, and she talked about why the SAG Awards are so special for actors in the industry.

"Now, I've been around for a long time, but this is peer-to-peer, and to be recognized by your fellow actor, I don't think there's any higher thing to be able to receive that," she said. "It's such a great acknowledgment. I think it's wonderful."

With the SAG Awards, the nominations and the eventual winners are chosen and voted on by fellow SAG members, meaning it truly is actors recognizing one another for their work.

"The vibe is really different at the [SAG Awards] show as a result of that," Carteris said. "Because everybody's there for each other and they've been, you know, part of the process."

