2020 Oscars: How to Watch the Nominated Movies

Plenty of questions arose out of Monday morning's announcement of the 2020 Oscar nominees. One of the least controversial: "Where can I watch all of the Oscar-nominated movies?"

The answer is, well, everywhere. Some of this year's nominees are still showing in theaters; others can be streamed via Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Most films available to rent or buy on Amazon are also available on iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

You still have a few weeks to study up before the winners are revealed at the 92nd Annual Academy Awards on Feb. 9 at 8:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. PT on ABC.

Below, our guide on where to watch this year's top nominees -- keep track of the ones you've seen with the Academy's official ballot.

Ford v Ferrari

Nominated for: Best Picture, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: See Ford v Ferrari in theaters now

The Irishman

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing, Visual Effects

Where to watch: Watch The Irishman on Netflix here

Jojo Rabbit

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing

Where to watch: See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now

Joker

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Joaquin Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score, Film Editing, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Watch Joker on Amazon Prime Video here

Little Women

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Original Score

Where to watch: See Little Women in theaters now

Marriage Story

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Supporting Actress (Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay, Original Score

Where to watch: Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here

1917

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Sam Mendes), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Makeup and Hairstyling, Production Design, Original Score, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing, Visual Effects

Where to watch: See 1917 in theaters now

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Sound Editing, Sound Mixing

Where to watch: Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Video here

Parasite

Nominated for: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay, Best International Feature Film, Production Design, Film Editing

Where to watch: See Parasite in theaters now

Pain and Glory

Nominated for: Best Actor (Antonio Banderas), Best International Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch Pain and Glory on Amazon Prime Video here

The Two Popes

Nominated for: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins), Best Adapted Screenplay

Where to watch: Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here

Harriet

Nominated for: Best Actress (Cynthia Erivo), Best Original Song ("Stand Up")

Where to watch: Watch Harriet on Amazon Prime Video here

Bombshell

Nominated for: Best Actress (Charlize Theron), Best Supporting Actress (Margot Robbie), Makeup and Hairstyling

Where to watch: See Bombshell in theaters now

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actor (Tom Hanks)

Where to watch: See A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters now

Richard Jewell

Nominated for: Best Supporting Actress (Kathy Bates)

Where to watch: Pre-order Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime Video here

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Amazon Prime Video here

I Lost My Body

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch I Lost My Body on Netflix here

Klaus

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch Klaus on Netflix here

Missing Link

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film

Where to watch: Watch Missing Link on Hulu here

Toy Story 4

Nominated for: Animated Feature Film, Original Song ("I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away," music and lyrics by Randy Newman)

Where to watch: Watch Toy Story 4 on Amazon Prime Video here

American Factory

Nominated for: Documentary Feature (Steven Bognar, Julia Reichert, Jeff Reichert)

Where to watch: Watch American Factory on Netflix here

The Cave

Nominated for: Documentary Feature (Feras Fayyad, Kirstine Barfod, Sigrid Dyekjaer)

Where to watch: Watch The Cave on Amazon Prime Video here

The Edge of Democracy

Nominated for: Documentary Feature (Petra Costa, Joanna Natasegara, Shane Boris, Tiago Pavan)

Where to watch: Watch The Edge of Democracy on Netflix here

For Sama

Nominated for: Documentary Feature (Waad Al-Kateab, Edward Watts)

Where to watch: Watch For Sama on PBS here

Honeyland

Nominated for: Documentary Feature (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov), International Feature Film (Tamara Kotevska, Ljubo Stefanov)

Where to watch: Watch Honeyland on Amazon Prime Video here

Corpus Christi

Nominated for: International Feature Film (Jan Komasa)

Where to watch: See Corpus Christi in theaters starting Feb. 19

Les Misérables

Nominated for: International Feature Film (Ladj Ly)

Where to watch: Watch Les Misérables on Amazon Prime Video here

