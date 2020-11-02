2020 Oscars: How to Watch the Biggest Winners and Nominees -- 'Parasite,' 'Joker' and More

And with that, the 92nd annual Academy Awards are over! If you missed out on any of this year's Oscar-winning films, the time has come to play some serious catch-up. Fortunately, we're here to guide you to where to watch the Oscar-nominated -- and now, in some cases, Oscar-winning -- movies.

Some of these films are still showing in theaters; others can be streamed via Netflix, Hulu or Amazon Prime Video. Most films are available to rent or buy on Amazon are also available on iTunes, Vudu and Google Play.

Below is our guide on where to watch this year's top films. And make sure to catch up on the biggest moments from the 2020 Oscars.

Ford v Ferrari

Based on a true underdog story, car designer Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and driver Ken Miles (Christian Bale) are tasked with building a Ford race car that will dominate rival Enzo Ferrari at the famed 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966. Racing films rarely get recognition from the Academy, so it's notable that Ford v Ferrari scored a nod for Best Picture -- as well as Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

See Ford v Ferrari in theaters now or watch on Amazon Prime Video here.

The Irishman

The Irishman surfaced on Netflix last fall, filling a Sopranos-shaped void in many gangster drama lovers' hearts. Much ado has been made about the movie's long runtime (209 minutes) and even longer journey to the screen (Scorsese started thinking about the idea in the '80s); we'd like to toast its long list of Oscar nominations: Best Picture, Best Director (Martin Scorsese), Best Supporting Actor (Al Pacino), Best Supporting Actor (Joe Pesci), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design, Film Editing and Visual Effects.

Watch The Irishman on Netflix here.

Jojo Rabbit

When critics tried to bring down Scarlett Johansson in 2019, she responded by having one of her best years yet. In addition to getting engaged to Colin Jost, she starred in two films that are nominated for Best Picture -- Jojo Rabbit and Marriage Story -- with both also netting her acting noms (Best Supporting Actress and Lead Actress, respectively). The World War II dramedy Jojo Rabbit earned a total of six nominations: Best Picture, Best Supporting Actress (Johansson), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design, Production Design and Film Editing. It won for Adapted Screenplay.

See Jojo Rabbit in theaters now or watch on Amazon Prime Video here.

Joker

Joaquin Phoenix was on a roll with Golden Globes and Critics' Choice wins for his portrayal of Joker's titular twisted character and also won big at the Oscars. (He's also scoring sustainability points for wearing the same Stella McCartney tux throughout the 2020 awards season.) Joker was up for a total of 11 Oscars: Best Picture, Best Director (Todd Phillips), Best Actor (Phoenix), Best Adapted Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Makeup and Hairstyling, Original Score (winner!), Film Editing, Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Watch Joker on Amazon Prime Video here.

Little Women

This one's bittersweet, but we've finally sorted through our feelings and here's where we landed: We can be bummed about Greta Gerwig's Best Director snub while still celebrating all the categories in which Little Women did get recognized: Best Picture, Best Actress (Saoirse Ronan), Best Supporting Actress (Florence Pugh), Best Adapted Screenplay, Costume Design and Original Score. The film won best Costume Design.

See Little Women in theaters now or pre-order on Amazon Prime Video here.

Marriage Story

Perhaps Marriage Story is such a meme-able Oscar nominee because its plot -- the disintegration and eventual destruction of a relationship -- is so depressing that we need a laugh after watching it. The extra boost it received on social media certainly didn't hurt its chances with the Academy, as the Netflix film was up for Best Picture, Best Actress (Scarlett Johansson), Best Actor (Adam Driver), Best Supporting Actress (winner Laura Dern), Best Original Screenplay and Original Score.

Watch Marriage Story on Netflix here.

1917

The World War I drama 1917 made headlines when its director, Sam Mendes, tied with Parasite's Bong Joon-ho for Best Director at the Critics' Choice Awards. The film was nominated for 10 awards and won three: Best Cinematography, Sound Mixing and Visual Effects.

See 1917 in theaters now or pre-order on Amazon Prime Video here.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

While he's been nominated for Best Director twice before (for Pulp Fiction and Django Unchained), this year marks Quentin Tarantino's first nomination for Best Picture. The throwback film, which stars established actors like Brad Pitt and Leonardo DiCaprio alongside fresh talent like Margaret Qualley and Julia Butters, was up for 11 awards: Best Picture, Best Director (Quentin Tarantino), Best Actor (Leonardo DiCaprio), Best Supporting Actor (winner Brad Pitt), Best Original Screenplay, Cinematography, Costume Design, Production Design (another win!), Sound Editing and Sound Mixing.

Watch Once Upon a Time in Hollywood on Amazon Prime Video here.

Parasite

The sleeper hit Parasite, a wild ride of a South Korean black comedy, has gained director-writer Bong Joon-ho millions of new fans -- including President Barack Obama. The film won big: Best Picture, Best Director (Bong Joon-ho), Best Original Screenplay and Best International Feature Film; it was also nominated for Best Production Design and Best Film Editing.

See Parasite in theaters now or watch on Amazon Prime Video here.

Pain and Glory

Since debuting at last year's Cannes Film Festival, Pain and Glory has been racking up awards and acclaim -- especially for Antonio Banderas, who stars as an aging, ailing Spanish film director. At the 92nd Annual Academy Awards, it was up for Best Actor (Banderas) and Best International Feature Film.

See Pain and Gloryin select theaters now or watch on Amazon Prime Video here.

The Two Popes

Anthony Hopkins and Jonathan Pryce play dueling pontiffs in this Netflix biographical drama. After the actors received widespread praise for their performances, the Academy followed through with three big nominations: Best Actor (Jonathan Pryce), Best Supporting Actor (Anthony Hopkins) and Best Adapted Screenplay.

Watch The Two Popes on Netflix here.

Harriet

All eyes were Harriet star Cynthia Erivo, who would have joined the EGOT club if she had won an Oscar this year. She was nominated for Best Actress for her portrayal of abolitionist icon Harriet Tubman as well as for Best Original Song ("Stand Up") with Joshuah Brian Campbell.

Watch Harriet on Amazon Prime Video here.

Bombshell

Charlize Theron and Margot Robbie are treading familiar territory with their acting nods -- this was Theron's third time in the Best Actress category and Robbie's second in the Supporting Actress category. The biographical Bombshell was also nominated for Makeup and Hairstyling, which, well...duh.

See Bombshell in theaters now or pre-order on Amazon Prime Video here.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

If there were an Oscar for Best Speech, surely Tom Hanks would win for the moving monologue he gave upon accepting the Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 2020 Golden Globes. We'll settle for the Best Supporting Actor nomination he earned for his portrayal of the one and only Fred Rogers.

See A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood in theaters now or pre-order on Amazon Prime Video here.

Richard Jewell

Richard Jewell -- director Clint Eastwood's sobering account of the security guard who quickly went from American hero to FBI suspect following the 1996 Summer Olympics bombing -- was somehow only up for one Oscar. Kathy Bates, who plays the title character's mother, vied for the Best Supporting Actress trophy against winner Laura Dern (Marriage Story), Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit), Florence Pugh (Little Women) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell).

Pre-order Richard Jewell on Amazon Prime Video here.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

The third (and reportedly final) installment of the DreamWorks Animation franchise, which stars the voices of Jay Baruchel, America Ferrera and Cate Blanchett, was an undisputed critical and box office smash. It was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, as were both of its hit predecessors: 2010’s How to Train Your Dragon and 2014’s How to Train Your Dragon 2.

Watch How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World on Amazon Prime Video here or on Hulu here.

Klaus

Netflix’s animation unit has entered the chat -- er, the Oscars game. The streaming service’s first full-length animated film is also its first foray into the Best Animated Feature Film race (alongside I Lost My Body, which it distributed). The Spanish Santa Claus origin story features familiar voices like Jason Schwartzman, J.K. Simmons and Rashida Jones.

Watch Klaus on Netflix here.

I Lost My Body

This is one of those truly original, perspective-shifting films you’ll remember for years. For starters, it stars a disembodied hand scrambling around France looking for its owner. (It’s also an exceptional exploration of love and loss.) I Lost My Body is the first animated feature to win the Critics' Week Grand Prize at Cannes, and at the Oscars it competed for Best Animated Feature Film.

Watch I Lost My Body on Netflix here.

Missing Link

How high is the awards buzz for Missing Link, the stop-motion tale of a gentle Bigfoot on a quest to find his Yeti relatives? Well, it won the coveted Golden Globe for Best Animated Feature Film. Adding to the excitement is a superstar cast led by Hugh Jackman, Zoe Saldana and Zach Galifianakis.

Watch Missing Link on Hulu here or Amazon Prime Video here.

Toy Story 4

Winner! With Frozen 2 -- shockingly -- not even in the running in the Best Animated Feature category, Toy Story 4 swooped in and took home the trophy. The fourth movie in Pixar’s beloved Toy Story series was also up for Best Original Song (the infectious “I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away”).

Watch Toy Story 4 on Amazon Prime Video here.

American Factory

The Obamas are setting the bar high: The first film produced by their production company, Higher Ground, won the Oscar for Best Documentary Feature. Using a fly-on-the-wall approach, American Factory invites viewers to draw their own conclusions about a Chinese company’s auto-glass factory in Ohio as well as the manufacturing industry and working class as a whole.

Watch American Factory on Netflix here.

The Cave

The winner of the People’s Choice Award for Documentaries at the Toronto International Film Festival follows a female doctor at an underground hospital in war-torn Syria. Director Feras Fayyad, a Syria native, tweeted that the film’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary Feature “made my family feel proud & forget the sadness for little.”

Watch The Cave on Amazon Prime Video here.

The Edge of Democracy

The political landscape in Brazil has been in such turmoil over the past decade -- corruption, impeachment, a debilitating recession -- that internet commenters have dubbed it House of Cards: Brazil. In a gripping look at her country’s ongoing upheaval, director Petra Costa weaves in notes from her own past, making this Best Documentary Feature nominee part cautionary tale, part memoir.

Watch The Edge of Democracy on Netflix here.

For Sama

Director Waad Al-Kateab’s love letter for her daughter has already won a slew of honors -- it’s the most nominated documentary at the BAFTAs, ever, and it tied for the Golden Eye award at Cannes. At this year’s Oscars, Al-Kateab’s harrowing reporting from inside the siege on Aleppo competed for Best Documentary Feature.

Watch For Sama on Amazon Prime Video here or on PBS here.

Honeyland

Only one other Macedonian film has ever been nominated for an Oscar -- and that was 25 years ago. 2019's Honeyland actually nabbed two nods, Best Documentary Feature and International Feature Film, for its study of a wild beekeeper in the North Macedonian village of Bekirlija and her various relationships.

Watch Honeyland on Amazon Prime Video here.

Corpus Christi

Poland’s entry in the International Feature Film race follows a juvenile delinquent named Daniel who poses as a priest and dupes an entire small-town parish. Think that plot sounds stranger than fiction? Corpus Christi is actually based on true events.

See Corpus Christi in theaters starting Feb. 19.

Les Misérables

Nope, this isn’t another reboot of the Victor Hugo classic. Though the setting is the same – the Paris suburb of Montfermeil -- it’s a documentary-inspired spotlight that takes place in modern day. This International Feature Film nominee, directed by Ladj Ly, follows an anti-crime brigade as they patrol the town’s perilous streets.

See Les Misérables in select theaters now.

