2020 MTV VMAs: Doja Cat’s ‘Say So’ Performance Hypes the Crowd

Doja Cat knows how to get the crowd hyped up! The 24-year-old rapper-singer -- whose given name is Amalaratna Zandile Dlamini -- delivered an energetic, fun and fabulous performance of her hit song "Say So" during the 2020 MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday.

Doja stepped out in a barely there, shimmery skintight outfit as she belted out the first lines of the track, "Day to night to morning, keep with me in the moment / I'd let you had I known it, why don't you say so?"

The performance went down on a stunning futuristic set and featured dancers in showstopping costumes. Later, the fun moved to a neon pink setup.

The rising star received her first VMA nominations this year. She was nominated for four awards, which included Push Best New Artist, Song of the Year, Best Direction and Song of the Summer for "Say So."

There were plenty of outstanding VMA performances and moments during the show, with Keke Palmer taking the lead as the hostess with the mostess.

