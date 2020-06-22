2020 ESPYS: Russell Wilson and Ciara Host Backyard Red Carpet in Bathrobes

To make this year's remote ESPY Awards feel a little more traditional, there's still a red carpet. However, it's a red carpet set up by host Russell Wilson and wife Ciara in their backyard -- and the dress code is as comfy as it gets!

The couple took to Instagram on Sunday to share how they're marking the annual sports awards show, which is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a hilarious video posted by Ciara, the couple rocked bathrobes and sunglasses, while posing against an ESPYS step-and-repeat, complete with Capital One branding.

"We at the ESPYS red carpet," Wilson said in the clip.

"Quarantine-style, ESPYs 2020," Ciara added while prancing around the camera showcasing her straight-out-of-the-shower look, which was completed by wrapping her hair into a towel on her head.

"Lil fun on the Red Carpet The #Espys," the songstress captioned the clip. "Tonight’s going to be a GOOD one. Bae Hosting #FathersDay 💃🏽."

Wilson meanwhile posted a video in which he asked the all-important red carpet question -- about what Ciara was wearing.

"Whatever I want because I'm pregnant!" she said, rubbing her burgeoning baby bump.

"You looking good in it," added Wilson, who earlier shared the piece of artwork Ciara gifted him for Father's Day. "I'm over here wearing my pretty grey. Handsome grey!"

Wilson also filmed a hosting segment for the event. "Welcome back to the ESPYS," he said in the clip, which he also shared on his Instagram. "I have been coming to this show for the last seven years and one of my favorite parts of the night has always been the red carpet. I figured, why should this year be any different? So, I built one in my own backyard.”

“It's the ESPYS, so all the greatest athletes were out there,” he continued, before showing footage of him and Ciara walking their backyard red carpet while greeting images of sports stars like Lebron James. “What’s up Lebron? How you doing man? I know you getting ready for the playoffs. You excited?”

He then showed that the carpet also had plenty of photo action (via his selfie stick) and reporters asking questions (via a cardboard cutout). “It really felt like we were on the ESPYS red carpet,” he said.

However, his backyard fun came to an abrupt halt -- after the sprinklers turned on!

Unlike past years, this year's ESPYS is "celebrating heroism and humanitarian aid." ESPN announced back in May that they would be working with family members of the winners to be able to film them getting a call to say they won at the exact moment the audience finds out.

"We really love this sort of pure reaction," producer Jeff Smith said in a press statement. "We found ways to really be able to capture it."

The network also said that this year's ESPYS will "highlight inspiring stories of service, perseverance, and courage in the face of this unprecedented health crisis."

There will also be "a powerful segment from various athletes addressing the Black Lives Matter movement," as well as "a love letter to Kobe Bryant from the people of Los Angeles, featuring a performance by Snoop Dogg."

For more on the ESPY Awards, check out the video below.