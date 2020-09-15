x
2020 Emmy Winners: See the Complete List

In unprecedented times, the 72nd annual Emmy Awards will be bigger than ever.

The Television Academy has made this year's festivities a weeklong affair, with the Nicole Byer-hosted Creative Arts Emmys split up over four nights leading to Sunday's primetime ceremony, which will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel live from L.A.'s Staples Center -- with the rest of the show largely virtual amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

The Creative Arts Emmys are streaming Monday through Thursday night on Emmys.com, followed by a final live ceremony on Saturday, Sept. 19 airing on FXX at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT. The breakdown of nights will be as follows: 

Monday, Sept. 14: Reality & Non-Fiction
Tuesday, Sept. 15: Variety
Wednesday, Sept. 16: Scripted Night One
Thursday, Sept. 17: Scripted Night Two
Saturday, Sept: 19: An eclectic mix of awards across all genres

The 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards air on Sunday, Sept. 20 on ABC.

This post will be updated throughout the week as winners are announced.

See the full list of winners, in bold, below.

Creative Arts Emmys - Reality & Non-Fiction

NEON / Netflix / VH1 / Netflix

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Special

**The Apollo**
Beastie Boys Story
Becoming
The Great Hack
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time

Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series Or Special

Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee
**Leah Remini: Scientology and The Aftermath**
Ugly Delicious
VICE
The World According To Jeff Goldblum

Outstanding Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

Between the Scenes - The Daily Show
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee Presents: Pandemic Video Diaries
**National Geographic Presents Creating Cosmos: Possible Worlds**
Pose: Identity, Family, Community
RuPaul’s Drag Race Out of the Closet

Outstanding Structured Reality Program

Antiques Roadshow
Love Is Blind
**Queer Eye**
Shark Tank
A Very Brady Renovation

Outstanding Casting For A Reality Program 

Born This Way
Love Is Blind
Queer Eye
**RuPaul's Drag Race**
The Voice

Outstanding Cinematography For A Nonfiction Program 

American Factory
Apollo 11
Becoming
**The Cave**
Sea Of Shadows
Serengeti

Outstanding Cinematography For A Reality Program

Cheer
**Life Below Zero**
Queer Eye
RuPaul's Drag Race
Survivor

Outstanding Directing For A Documentary/Nonfiction Program

**American Factory**
Apollo 11
Becoming
The Cave
The Last Dance
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Directing for a Reality Program

**Cheer**
LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Top Chef

Outstanding Music Composition For A Documentary Series Or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Becoming
Home
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness
**Why We Hate**

Outstanding Narrator

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Black Patriots: Heroes Of The Revolution
Chiwetel Ejiofor, The Elephant Queen
Angela Bassett, The Imagineering Story
Lupita Nyong'o, Serengeti
**David Attenborough, Seven Worlds, One Planet**

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Nonfiction Program

American Factory
**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Picture Editing For A Structured Reality Or Competition Program 

LEGO Masters
Queer Eye
**RuPaul's Drag Race**
Survivor
Top Chef

Outstanding Picture Editing For An Unstructured Reality Program 

**Cheer**
Deadliest Catch
Life Below Zero
RuPaul's Drag Race: Untucked

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single Or Multi-Camera) 

**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Single or Multi-Camera) 

**Apollo 11**
Beastie Boys Story
Cheer
Laurel Canyon: A Place In Time
RuPaul's Drag Race
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Outstanding Writing For A Nonfiction Program

Beastie Boys Story
The Cave
Circus Of Books
**Don't F**k With Cats: Hunting An Internet Killer**
McMillion$

Creative Arts Emmys - Variety

HBO / Comedy Central / NBC

Outstanding Short Form Variety Series

Beeing at Home with Samantha Bee
Between Two Ferns With Zach Galifianakas: The Movie, Sorta Uncut Interviews
Carpool Karaoke: The Series
Jimmy Kimmel’s Quarantine Minilogues
The Randy Rainbow Show

Outstanding Variety Sketch Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show
Drunk History 
Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Variety Special (Live)

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards
Live in Front of a Studio Audience: All in the Family and Good Times
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez and Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling For A Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Program 

A Celebration Of The Music From Coco 
Dancing With The Stars 
The Oscars 
RuPaul's Drag Race 
The Voice 

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program (Non-Prosthetic) 

Dancing With The Stars 
The Little Mermaid Live! 
The Oscars 
RuPaul's Drag Race 
The Voice 

Outstanding Costumes For A Variety, Nonfiction Or Reality Program 

Dancing With The Stars 
Drunk History 
The Masked Singer 
RuPaul's Drag Race
Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Series

A Black Lady Sketch Show, "Born at Night, But Not Last Night"
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah, "Dr. Fauci Answers Trevor's Questions About the Coronavirus"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Episode 629"
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, "Live Show; Chris Christie; Nathaniel Rateliff"
Saturday Night Live, "Host: Eddie Murphy"
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready, "Flame Monroe"

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Special 

62nd Grammy Awards 
The Kennedy Center Honors 
The Oscars
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Music Direction 

The Kennedy Center Honors 
Let's Go Crazy: The Grammy Salute To Prince 
The Oscars 
Saturday Night Live 
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira

Outstanding Picture Editing For Variety Programming

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Shit Bob!" 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "The Journey of ChiiJohn: Chapter 2"

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety, Reality Or Competition Series

At Home With Amy Sedaris 
Drunk History 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
Queer Eye 
Saturday Night Live 

Outstanding Production Design For A Variety Special

77th Annual Golden Globe Awards 
62nd Grammy Awards 
The Little Mermaid Live! 
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" 
The Oscars

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Variety Series Or Special

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah 
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones 
62nd Grammy Awards 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
The Oscars 

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver 
Saturday Night Live 
The Voice 

Outstanding Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Special

2019 American Music Awards 
Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones 
The Little Mermaid Live!
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times" 
The Oscars

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Series

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
Late Night With Seth Meyers
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 

Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 1)

Netflix / Hulu / FX

Outstanding Cinematography For A Limited Series Or Movie 

Defending Jacob, "After"
Devs, "Episode 7"
The Plot Against America, "Part 1"
Watchmen, "Little Fear Of Lightning"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Multi-Camera Series 

Bob Hearts Abishola, "Ice Cream For Breakfast"
Family Reunion, "Remember Black Elvis?"
The Ranch, "It Ain't My Falt"
Will & Grace, "Accidentally On Porpoise"

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour) 

The End Of The F***ing World, "Episode 2"
Homecoming, "Giant"
Insecure, "Lowkey Happy"
Insecure, 'Lowkey Lost"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 7: The Reckoning"

Outstanding Contemporary Hairstyling 

black-ish 
Grace And Frankie 
The Handmaid's Tale 
The Politician 
Schitt's Creek 
This Is Us 

Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes 

Carnival Row 
The Handmaid's Tale 
The Mandalorian 
Watchmen 
Westworld 

Outstanding Multi-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series 

The Conners, "Slappy Holidays"
One Day At A Time, "Boundaries"
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"
Will & Grace, "What A Dump"

Outstanding Period Costumes 

The Crown 
Hollywood 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Mrs. America 
Pose 

Outstanding Period and/or Character Makeup (Non-Prosthetic)

American Horror Story: 1984 
Hollywood 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Pose 
Star Trek: Picard 

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Contemporary Program (One Hour Or More)

Big Little Lies
The Handmaid's Tale 
Killing Eve 
The Morning Show
Ozark
Succession

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Program (Half-Hour) 

GLOW 
The Mandalorian 
Space Force 
What We Do In The Shadows 
Will & Grace 

Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup For A Series, Limited Series, Movie Or Special

American Horror Story: 1984 
Hollywood 
The Mandalorian 
Pose 
Star Trek: Picard 
Westworld 

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Drama Series 

The Mandalorian, "Chapter 2: The Child"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 4: Sanctuary"
The Mandalorian, "Chapter 8: Redemption"
Ozark, "Fire Pink" 
Ozark, "Wartime"
Stranger Things, "Chapter Eight: The Battle Of Starcourt"
Succession, "DC"
Succession, "This Is Not For Tears"

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Limited Series Or Movie 

El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie 
Mrs. America, "Phyllis"
Watchmen, "A God Walks In To Abar" 
Watchmen, "It’s Summer And We’re Running Out Of Ice"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) 

Better Call Saul 
The Boys 
The Crown 
Star Trek: Picard 
Stranger Things 
Westworld 

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation 

GLOW 
The Mandalorian
Silicon Valley 
Space Force 
What We Do In The Shadows 

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) And Animation 

The Mandalorian 
Modern Family 
The Ranch 
Schitt's Creek 
Space Force

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Limited Series Or Movie 

American Horror Story: 1984
Devs 
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie 
Hollywood 
Watchmen 

Outstanding Special Visual Effects 

Lost In Space 
The Mandalorian 
Stranger Things 
Watchmen 
Westworld 

Outstanding Special Visual Effects In A Supporting Role 

Devs 
The Handmaid's Tale 
Tales From The Loop 
Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan 
Vikings 

Creative Arts Emmys - Scripted (Night 2)

HBO / Netflix / BBC America

Outstanding Derivative Interactive Program 

Big Mouth Guide To Life
Doctor Who: The Runaway

Outstanding Original Interactive Program 

The Messy Truth VR Experience 
Rebuilding Notre Dame 
When We Stayed Home

Outstanding Short Form Animated Program 

Forky Asks A Question: What Is Love?
Robot Chicken
Steven Universe Future

Outstanding Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Better Call Saul Employee Training: Legal Ethics With Kim Wexler
The Good Place Presents: The Selection
Most Dangerous Game
Reno 911!
Star Trek: Short Treks

Outstanding Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Laurence Fishburne, #FreeRayshawn
Stephan James, #FreeRayshawn
Christoph Waltz, Most Dangerous Game
Mamoudou Athie, Oh Jerome, No (Cake)
Corey Hawkins, Survive

Outstanding Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Anna Kendrick, Dummy
Kaitlin Olson, Flipped
Jasmine Cephas Jones, #FreeRayshawn
Rain Valdez, Razor Tongue
Kerri Kenney-Silver, Reno 911!

Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series 

Curb Your Enthusiasm 
Dead To Me 
Insecure 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Schitt's Creek 
What We Do In The Shadows

Outstanding Casting For A Drama Series 

Big Little Lies 
The Crown 
The Handmaid's Tale 
Killing Eve 
Ozark 
Succession

Outstanding Character Voice-Over Performance

Maya Rudolph, Big Mouth
Leslie Odom Jr., Central Park
Wanda Sykes, Crank Yankers 
Taika Waititi, The Mandalorian
Nancy Cartwright, The Simpsons
Hank Azaria, The Simpsons

Outstanding Choreography For Scripted Programming

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist

Outstanding Individual Achievement in Animation

Archer, "Road Trip"
Cosmos: Possible Worlds, "Vavilov"
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "Spear and Fang"
Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal, "A Cold Death"

Outstanding Innovation in Interactive Programming

"Create Together" (YouTube)
"The Line" (Oculus)

Outstanding Motion Design

Inside Bill's Brain: Decoding Bill Gates (Netflix)

Outstanding Music Composition For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special (Original Dramatic Score) 

Hollywood 
Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America 
Unorthodox 
Watchmen 

Outstanding Music Supervision 

Better Call Saul 
Euphoria 
Insecure 
Killing Eve 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Stranger Things 
Watchmen 

Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music 

Carnival Row 
Defending Jacob 
Hollywood 
Unorthodox 
Why We Hate 
Wu-Tang: An American Saga 

Outstanding Original Music And Lyrics 

The Black Godfather, "Letter To My Godfather"
Euphoria, "All For Us"
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver, "Eat Sh!t, Bob"
Little Fires Everywhere, "Build It Up"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "One Less Angel"
This Is Us, 'Memorized"
Watchmen, "The Way It Used To Be"

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Comedy Series Or Variety Program 

Ballers 
Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
Henry Danger 
Shameless 
Space Force 

Creative Arts Emmys - Live

NBC / Netflix / VH1 / Bravo

Outstanding Animated Program

Big Mouth
Bob's Burgers
BoJack Horseman
Rick and Morty
The Simpsons

Outstanding Children's Program

Jim Henson's The Dark Crystal: Age Of Resistance
Star Wars Resistance
We Are The Dream: The Kids Of The Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest

Outstanding Commercial 

Back-to-School Essentials - Sandy Hook Promise 
Before Alexa - Amazon 
Bounce - Apple AirPods 
Groundhog Day - Jeep (Fiat Chrysler Automobiles|FCA) 
The Look - P&G 

Outstanding Documentary or Nonfiction Series 

American Masters
Hillary
The Last Dance
McMillion$
Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem And Madness

Exceptional Merit In Documentary Filmmaking

The Cave
Chasing The Moon
Moonlight Sonata: Deafness In Three Movements
One Child Nation

Outstanding Television Movie

American Son
Bad Education
Dolly Parton's Heartstrings: These Old Bones
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Outstanding Unstructured Reality Program

Amy Schumer Learns to Cook: Lunch Break and Pasta Night
Cheer
Kevin Hart: Don’t F**ck This Up
RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked
We’re Here

Outstanding Variety Special (Pre-Recorded)

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize for American Humor
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Tiffany Haddish: Black Mitzvah

Outstanding Casting For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special 

Mrs. America 
Normal People 
Unbelievable 
Unorthodox 
Watchmen 

Outstanding Choreography For Variety Or Reality Programming 

The Oscars 
Savage X Fenty Show 
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: I'll Be Seeing You, Mambo Italiano, The Girl From Ipanema
So You Think You Can Dance, Routines: Enough Is Enough, Sign Of The Times
World Of Dance

Outstanding Cinematography For A Single-Camera Series (One Hour) 

The Crown, "Aberfan"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "It's Comedy Or Cabbage"
Mindhunter, "Episode 6"
Ozark, "Boss Fight"
Ozark, "Civil Union"
Tales From The Loop, "Loop"
Westworld, "Parce Domine"

Outstanding Contemporary Costumes 

black-ish 
Euphoria 
Grace And Frankie 
Killing Eve 
The Politician 
Schitt's Creek
Unorthodox 

Outstanding Contemporary Makeup (Non-Prosthetic) 

Big Little Lies 
Euphoria 
The Handmaid's Tale 
Ozark 
The Politician 
Schitt's Creek 

Outstanding Directing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
62nd Grammy Awards
Live In Front Of A Studio Audience: "All In The Family" And "Good Times"
Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show Starring Jennifer Lopez And Shakira
73rd Annual Tony Awards

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Fred Willard, Modern Family
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Cicely Tyson, How To Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Cherry Jones, Succession
Harriet Walter, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid's Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

Outstanding Host for a Reality or Competition Program

Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman, Making It
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski, and Jonathan Van Ness, Queer Eye
RuPaul, RuPaul's Drag Race
Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec, and Kevin O'Leary, Shark Tank
Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio, Top Chef

Outstanding Interactive Extension Of A Linear Program 

Mr. Robot, Season_4.0 ARG
Stranger Things, Scoops Ahoy: Operation Scoop Snoop
Westworld, Free Will Is Not Free Interactive Experience

Outstanding Lighting Design/Lighting Direction For A Variety Series 

America's Got Talent 
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 
Saturday Night Live 
So You Think You Can Dance 
The Voice 

Outstanding Main Title Design 

Abstract: The Art Of Design 
Carnival Row 
Godfather Of Harlem 
The Morning Show
The Politician 
Watchmen 
Westworld 

Outstanding Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score) 

The Crown 
Euphoria 
The Mandalorian 
Ozark 
Succession 

Outstanding Period and/or Character Hairstyling 

The Crown 
Hollywood 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Pose 
Star Trek: Picard

Outstanding Production Design For A Narrative Period Or Fantasy Program (One Hour Or More) 

The Crown 
Hollywood 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Watchmen 
Westworld 

Outstanding Single-Camera Picture Editing For A Comedy Series 

Curb Your Enthusiasm, "Elizabeth, Margaret And Larry"
Insecure, "Lowkey Trying"
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "A Jewish Girl Walks Into The Apollo..." 
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek, "Start Spreading The News"
What We Do In The Shadows, "Resurrection"

Outstanding Sound Editing For A Limited Series, Movie Or Special 

American Horror Story: 1984 
Catherine The Great
Devs 
El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie 
Watchmen 

Outstanding Sound Mixing For A Comedy Or Drama Series (One Hour) 

Better Call Saul 
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel 
Ozark
Star Trek: Picard 
Stranger Things 
Westworld

Outstanding Stunt Coordination For A Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie 

The Blacklist 
The Mandalorian 
The Rookie 
S.W.A.T. 
Stranger Things 

Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special

Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
John Mulaney & the Sack Lunch Bunch
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Seth Meyers: Lobby Baby

Primetime Emmy Awards Telecast

Outstanding Comedy Series

Curb Your Enthusiasm
Dead to Me
The Good Place
Insecure
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Schitt’s Creek
What We Do In the Shadows

Outstanding Competition Program

The Masked Singer 
Nailed It!
RuPaul's Drag Race
Top Chef
The Voice

Outstanding Drama Series

Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession

Outstanding Limited Series

Little Fires Everywhere
Mrs. America
Unbelievable
Unorthodox
Watchmen

Outstanding Variety Talk Series

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee
Jimmy Kimmel Live
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

Outstanding Directing for a Comedy Series

The Great, "The Great" (Pilot)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, "Marvelous Radio"
Modern Family, "Finale Part 2"
Ramy, "Miakhalifa.mov"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Will & Grace, "We Love Lucy"

Outstanding Directing for a Drama Series

The Crown, "Aberfan"
The Crown, "Cri de Coeur"
Homeland, "Prisoners of War"
The Morning Show, "The Interview"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Ozark, "Su Casa Es Mi Casa"
Succession, "Hunting"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Little Fires Everywhere, "Find a Way"
Normal People, "Episode 5"
Unorthodox
Watchmen, "It's Summer and We're Running Out of Ice"
Watchmen, "Little Fear of Lightning"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish 
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession 
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve 
Zendaya, Euphoria

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Mahershala Ali, Ramy 
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine 
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt's Creek 
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
D'Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kate McKinnon, Saturday Night Live
Annie Murphy, Schitt's Creek
Yvonne Orji, Insecure 
Cecily Strong, Saturday Night Live

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun, Succession 
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Kieran Culkin, Succession 
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession 
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid's Tale 
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Julia Garner, Ozark
Thandie Newton, Westworld 
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Sarah Snook, Succession 
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale

Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series

The Good Place, "Whenever You’re Ready"
The Great, "The Great” (Pilot)"
Schitt's Creek, "Happy Ending"
Schitt's Creek, "The Presidential Suite"
What We Do in the Shadows, "Ghosts"
What We Do in the Shadows, "On the Run"
What We Do in the Shadows, "Collaboration"

Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series

Better Call Saul, "Bad Choice Road"
Better Call Saul, "Bagman"
The Crown, "Aberfan"
Ozark, "All In"
Ozark, "Boss Fight"
Ozark, "Fire Pink"
Succession, "This Is Not for Tears"

Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Mrs. America, "Shirley"
Normal People, "Episode 3"
Unbelievable, "Episode 1"
Unorthodox, "Part One"
Watchmen, "This Extraordinary Being"

