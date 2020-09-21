2020 Emmy Awards Remember Stars We've Lost In Heartfelt 'In Memoriam' Tribute

Gone but never forgotten. This year's Emmy Awards paid tribute to the many entertainers and TV creators who have died over the last year in a touching "In Memoriam" segment.

For the tribute, which aired near the end of Sunday's live-yet-remote ceremony telecast, two-time GRAMMY winner H.E.R. performed live, and sang a touching song to honor the memories of those Hollywood has lost.

The artist began her performance on the piano, singing a rendition of "Nothing Compares 2 U," over the video montage tribute. H.E.R. soon moved over to her electric guitar for an incredible conclusion to the moving performance, which ended with a special tribute to Chadwick Boseman.

This year's segment felt particularly emotional, as the list felt substantially more overwhelming than in years past, possibly due to the coronavirus pandemic, which has impacted so many.

The segment honored several Emmy Award winners and nominees, including the beloved Diana Rigg, who recently died on Sept. 10 at the age of 82, Regis Philbin, who died at the age of 88 on July 14, as well as comedy icon Carl Reiner, who died on June 29 at 98.

Fred Willard, Jerry Stiller, James Lipton and Buck Henry were among the many other Emmy winners and nominees who were remembered during the heartfelt tribute.

The memorial also celebrated the storied careers of many film and TV icons including Wilford Brimley, Naya Rivera, Iam Holm, Brian Dennehy, Honor Blackman, Max von Sydow and Kirk Douglas, to name just a few of the late celebs included in the segment.

As always, the Emmys acknowledged that not every celeb who has died this year would be featured in their tribute, citing time constraints. In an effort to respect and honor all those who have died, the Emmys maintain an extensive "In Memoriam" tribute on their website.