2020 Emmy Awards: First Look at Dapper Hazmat Suited Trophy Presenter

The 2020 Emmy Awards are keeping it safe and classy. In these unprecedented times, new safety measures are being implemented amid the coronavirus pandemic, meaning this Sunday's Emmys will look a little different -- as will their presenters. Ahead of the awards show, ABC shared the first look at the dapper hazmat-suited trophy presenter.

The suit, created and designed by costume designer Katja Cahill and executive producer Guy Carrington, looks like a formal tuxedo, with a matching hood.

"The producers of the 72nd Emmy Awards are giving you a sneak peek at the trophy presenters who may be visiting some of the winners live during Sunday night’s telecast," a press release stated. "Not only is this a fun and irreverent visual, but it also ensures the health and safety of all of our winners and the presenter by following all of the health and safety protocols -- with a twist."

Fans will have to tune in to see which celebs sport the fancy getup. And while there won't be a traditional red carpet during this year's awards ceremony, producers have asked the stars to come as they are, but still "make an effort," in a letter sent to nominees over the summer.

"We're going to make you look fabulous -- we're exploring the cutting edge of technology to allow us to use good cameras and lighting and look forward to working with you to produce your unique 'on screen' moments," host Jimmy Kimmel, along with executive producers Ian Stewart, Reggie Hudlin, David Jammy and Carrington, shared in the letter obtained by Variety. "If you want to be in formal wear, we'd love that, but equally if you're in the UK and it's 3am, perhaps you want to be in designer pajamas and record from your bed! We want to work with you to style your moments, but want you to guide us on your levels of comfort – where you want to be, who you want to be with, what you want to wear etc."

The Emmy Awards kick off Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on ABC.