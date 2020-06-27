2020 Daytime Emmy Awards: The Complete Winners List

The 47th Daytime Emmy Awards have been handed out! During a virtual ceremony that aired on CBS on Friday, the best across soap operas, talk shows, game shows and more were honored.
Hosted by the women of The Talk, this year's show featured presenters including Gayle King, Kelsey Grammer, Ryan Seacrest and Kathie Lee Gifford. Among the nominees this year were The View, Red Table Talk, Kelly Clarkson, Alex Trebek and Entertainment Tonight.
Keep reading to see who walked away with an award this year. The winners' names are bolded below.
Drama Series
The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Days of Our Lives - NBC
General Hospital - ABC
The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**
Game Show
Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader? - Nickelodeon
Double Dare - Nickelodeon
Family Feud - SYNDICATED
Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
The Price Is Right - CBS
Legal/Courtroom Program
Hot Bench - SYNDICATED
Judge Judy - SYNDICATED
Judge Mathis - SYNDICATED
Lauren Lake’s Paternity Court - SYNDICATED
The People's Court - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Morning Show
CBS Sunday Morning - CBS
CBS This Morning - CBS
Good Morning America - ABC
Sunday TODAY with Willie Geist - NBC
Today Show - NBC **WINNER**
Informative Talk Show
The 3rd Hour of TODAY - NBC
Rachael Ray - SYNDICATED
Red Table Talk - Facebook Watch
Today Show with Hoda & Jenna - NBC
The View - ABC **WINNER**
Entertainment Talk Show
The Ellen DeGeneres Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC
The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED
Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED
The Talk - CBS
Entertainment News Show
Access Hollywood - SYNDICATED
E! News - E! Entertainment
Entertainment Tonight - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Extra - SYNDICATED
Inside Edition - SYNDICATED
Actress in a Drama
Finola Hughes as Anna Devane, General Hospital - ABC
Katherine Kelly Lang as Brooke Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Heather Tom as Katie Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS **WINNER**
Maura West as Ava Jerome, General Hospital - ABC
Arianne Zucker as Nicole Walker, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Actor in a Drama
Steve Burton as Jason Morgan, General Hospital - ABC
Thorsten Kaye as Ridge Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Jon Lindstrom as Kevin Collins/Ryan Chamberlain, General Hospital - ABC
Thaao Penghlis as Tony DiMera, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Jason Thompson as Billy Abbott, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**
Supporting Actress in a Drama
Tamara Braun as Dr Kim Nero, General Hospital - ABC **WINNER**
Rebecca Budig as Hayden Barnes, General Hospital - ABC
Susan Seaforth Hayes as Julie Williams, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Christel Khalil as Lily Winters, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Annika Noelle as Hope Logan, The Bold and the Beautiful - CBS
Supporting Actor in a Drama
Mark Grossman as Adam Newman, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Bryton James as Devon Hamilton, The Young and the Restless - CBS **WINNER**
Wally Kurth as Justin Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Chandler Massey as Will Horton, Days of Our Lives - NBC
James Patrick Stuart as Valentin Cassadine, General Hospital - ABC
Paul Telfer as Xander Kiriakis, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Young Performer in a Drama
Sasha Calle as Lola Rosales, The Young and the Restless - CBS
Olivia Rose Keegan as Claire Brady, Days of Our Lives - NBC **WINNER**
Katelyn MacMullen as Willow Tait, General Hospital - ABC
Eden McCoy as Josslyn Jacks, General Hospital - ABC
Thia Megia as Haley Chen, Days of Our Lives - NBC
Game Show Host
Wayne Brady, Let's Make a Deal - CBS
Steve Harvey, Family Feud - SYNDICATED
Alfonso Ribeiro, Catch 21 - Game Show Network
Pat Sajak, Wheel of Fortune - SYNDICATED
Alex Trebek, Jeopardy! - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Entertainment Talk Show Host
Michael Strahan, Sara Haines & Keke Palmer, GMA3 Strahan, Sara & Keke - ABC
Kelly Clarkson, The Kelly Clarkson Show - SYNDICATED **WINNER**
Kelly Ripa & Ryan Seacrest, Live with Kelly and Ryan - SYNDICATED
Maury Povich, Maury - SYNDICATED
Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Sheryl Underwood, Eve, Carrie Ann Inaba & Marie Osmond, The Talk - CBS
