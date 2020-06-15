2020 BET Awards: How to Watch

Drake leads the pack with six nominations at the show, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion and Roddy Ricch, who each have five.

This year marks the 20th anniversary of the show and the 40th anniversary of the BET network, so despite the circumstances, BET is planning a very special night. Read on for more details on how to watch, who's performing, nominees and more.

When and how to watch: The BET Awards will air Sunday, June 28 from 8-11 p.m. ET/PT on both CBS and BET, as well as another ViacomCBS network, BET Her, for cable subscribers, or you can stream using CBS All Access, which you can sign up for here.

See the full list of BET Awards nominees here.

Who's performing? Keys, Chloe X Halle, DaBaby, Jennifer Hudson, Legend, Lil Wayne and Megan Thee Stallion are performing, plus D Smoke, Jonathan McReynolds, Kane Brown, Roddy Ricch, SiR, Summer Walker, Usher, Wayne Brady and more. Up-and-coming artists Masego and Lonr are also set to perform on the BET Amplified Music Stage.

How to watch the preshow: Hosted by Terrence J and Erica Ash, the BET Awards preshow will air at 7 p.m. ET/PT on BET.

Watch the video below for the biggest highlights from last year's BET Awards.