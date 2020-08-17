2 Arrests Made in 2002 Killing of Jam Master Jay of Run-DMC

Two people have been arrested for Jam Master Jay's 2002 death. The Run-DMC DJ, whose real name was Jason Mizell, was shot and killed in a Queens, New York, recording studio nearly 18 years ago. He was 37.

Federal and New York officials announced on Monday that Ronald Washington and Karl Jordan, Jr. were indicted on charges of murder while engaged in narcotics trafficking and firearm-related murder. Jordan is charged with several additional narcotics distribution counts.

Jordan was arrested Sunday and is expected to be arraigned via videoconference on Monday, while Washington is currently in federal custody and will be arraigned at a later date.

"The defendants allegedly carried out the cold-blooded murder of Jason Mizell, a brazen act that has finally caught up with them thanks to the dedicated detectives, agents and prosecutors who never gave up on this case," Acting United States Attorney Seth DuCharme said in a press release. "The charges announced today begin to provide a measure of justice to the family and friends of the victim, and make clear that the rule of law will be upheld, whether that takes days, months or decades."

"The gunshots that rang out in a recording studio in Queens nearly 18 years ago, taking this pioneering rap artist’s life, have been answered," NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea said. "Today’s indictment shows that no amount of time passed can erase the commitment of our NYPD detectives, federal law enforcement partners and prosecutors in the US Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District, to the pursuit of justice."

"The ATF New York Field Division never believed this case was unsolvable. Working tirelessly alongside the NYPD Cold Case Squad, we were determined to bring justice for the Mizell family and see these killers held accountable," ATF Acting Special Agent-in-Charge Daryl McCormick added. "For nearly eighteen years, one of these alleged perpetrators walked freely, thinking he’d gotten away with murder. But today, thanks to the unwavering efforts of the investigators and prosecutors, two individuals will answer for their crimes."

Court filings described in the press release allege that Washington and Jordan entered the Queens recording studio on the night of Oct. 30, 2002, and the latter shot Jay and another individual at close range. The alleged motive for the shooting, according the court filings' description in the press release, is Jay's alleged acquisition of 10 kilograms of cocaine, which was allegedly supposed to be distributed by Washington, Jordan and others.

According to the press release, Jay "had recently informed Washington that the defendant would not be involved in distributing the narcotics in Maryland, which precipitated the murder conspiracy."

If convicted, Washington and Jordan face a minimum of 20 years' imprisonment and a maximum term of life imprisonment, or the death penalty.

Jay was a founding member of Run-DMC, an influential '80s hip-hop group. He is survived by his wife, Terri Corley, and his four children.