BOISE, Idaho — Some of the most iconic musicians in the business will be putting on two free concerts in the Treasure Valley on Saturday. Marie Osmond, The Nashville Tribute Band, Alex Boye, Daniel Emmet and David Archuleta.



David joined us on the News at Noon Friday to tell us about the interfaith concert called Redeemer at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa.



Organizers expect 20,000 people to show up for two shows.



The interfaith celebration is to show unity and love.



There are two concerts Saturday. The first one starts at 2 p.m. and the second one begins at 7 p.m.



Admission is free, but people attending the shows are asked to bring canned food to donate.

