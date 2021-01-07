Musician Curtis Stigers to play first Boise concert since pandemic started

Stigers and his band will perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden on July 11. He played live Thursday on Wake Up Idaho.

BOISE, Idaho — It has been a long year-plus for musicians who have lost gigs and are itching to get back on stage.

Boise singer, songwriter and saxophonist Curtis Stigers hasn't been able to play a concert in front of an audience since the pandemic pulled the plug on live performances 16 months ago.

To continue to connect with fans around the world, he has been live-streaming acoustic concerts every week in a series he calls "Songs from My Kitchen."

Stigers burst onto the music scene in 1991 with his hit single "I Wonder Why" from his 1.5 million-selling, self-titled album "Curtis Stigers." The song went to number nine on the U.S. pop charts and number five in the U.K. Over the last 30 years, he has toured extensively in the U.S. and Europe and put out 13 albums.

His first concerts since the start of the coronavirus pandemic are coming up. Stigers and his band will play his smooth style of jazz and adult contemporary in Vail and Aspen, Colorado on July 8 and 9. Then they will head back to his hometown of Boise for his first show here in a long time.

Stigers and his band will perform at the Idaho Botanical Garden on Sunday July 11. The gates open at 5. The concert starts at 6. Tickets are now on sale at Stigers' website and the Idaho Botanical Garden's website.

Stigers joined Doug Petcash and Maggie O'Mara Thursday morning on Wake Up Idaho to talk about the upcoming concert, how good it feels to be able to perform in front of an audience again, and play his big hit "I Wonder Why."

He will also be Doug's guest on Viewpoint Sunday morning at 6:30. They talk about his career, his creative connections with other big-name musicians, and upcoming concerts. Stigers will play some more music, too.

Watch more Local News: